Ocean of Infinity from multi-talented pop group Avalight
Track Title: Ocean of Infinity Genre: Pop Launch Date: 26th May 2023 ISRC Code: CHF942300022SWITZERLAND, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-talented band Avalight has just released their second single on 26th May, with the deluxe version following on 22nd June 2023. "Ocean of Infinity is not just a song; it is a vision!" says 18-year-old singer-songwriter and band member Malizia Manni who sung and co-wrote the pop song.
Avalight is based in Switzerland and consists of the four members: Saeed Habibzadeh (60 y/o, producer, composer, songwriter), Susann Offenmüller (34 y/o, singer-songwriter), Malizia Manni (18 y/o, singer-songwriter) and Maxima Manni (16 y/o, singer-songwriter, sound engineer). Avalight seems extraordinary in every sense spanning three generations. They want to set new standards with their music by creating their own genre. They have a special concept. All of them write songs, some of them are sung by all three of their singers and some by only one of them.
The unusual combination of the four has already created an unprecedented style of music, touching and delighting people worldwide. Avalight's first single "Follow the Christmas Light" was a song about the true values of Christmas.
The band plans to release new singles regularly. The next singles are already finished and will be released in the coming months.
