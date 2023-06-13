Purple Heart Homes to Receive $1.3 Million Donation from Lowe’s to Support Veterans’ Housing Programs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes (PHH), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing housing solutions for service-connected disabled and aging veterans, has received a two-year, $1.3 million commitment from Lowe’s to support its Veteran Aging In Place (VAIP) program and the Veteran Home Ownership Program (VHOP).
Lowe’s and Purple Heart Homes have partnered to provide safe and affordable housing for veterans since 2020, and PHH looks forward to continued collaboration with Lowe’s through 2024.
The VAIP program is the largest program within Purple Heart Homes, providing critical home repairs and modifications to low-income veteran homeowners. With Lowe’s support, the program served 187 service-connected disabled veterans in 2022 and is on track to serve a similar number in 2023.
Purple Heart Homes’ VHOP program creates housing solutions for veterans who would not be able to obtain safe, affordable housing without assistance. The program aims to address the need of naturally occurring affordable housing.
Purple Heart Homes receives several requests for assistance every day, and Lowe’s extended partnership will enable the nonprofit to address the needs of more veterans across the United States.
In addition to supporting these housing programs, Lowe’s funding will also provide operational support, including increased project management capacity.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Lowe’s in helping us to provide safe, accessible and affordable housing solutions to our nation’s veterans,” said John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes. “The partnership with Lowe's will help us to continue to serve veterans in need, enabling them to live in their homes with dignity and pride.”
“Lowe’s is a long-time supporter of our nation’s military, and we are proud to partner with Purple Heart Homes and advance its mission to assist our nation’s veterans,” said Joe McFarland, Lowe’s executive vice president of stores, and Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm combat veteran. “Lowe’s recognizes the sacrifices made by veterans and their families, and we are committed to working with organizations like Purple Heart Homes to help make a positive impact in their lives.”
Lowe’s has committed more than $4.5 million over the next two years to support its nonprofit military partners. For the 17th consecutive year, Lowe’s was named a Military Friendly Employer in 2023, as well as Top 3 Brand and Bronze Military Employer. To further honor the military, Lowe’s offers programs like differential pay during service, veteran parking and camo vests for associates to wear as a symbol of service.
About Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
For more information, visit www.phhusa.org and follow us on Twitter @PHHTweet and Facebook and Instagram @PurpleHeartHomes.
About Lowe’s
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe’s operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe’s supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.
Media Contacts
Layn Tallent
Purple Heart Homes
ltallent@phhusa.org
Candace Gordon
Lowe’s Companies Inc.
Candace.Gordon@lowes.com
