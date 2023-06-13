Quito City Showcases Its Rich Cultural Heritage and Tourism Potential at World Travel Expo 2023 in Miami
Quito city is an ideal destination due to its strategic location, diverse venue options, cultural and natural attractions, favorable climate, and excellent event planning and support infrastructure
The Capital of the Center of the World will be present at the Miami travel tradeshow to be held on June 14 and 15
We are thrilled to participate in the World Travel Expo 2023 and have the opportunity to connect with travel industry professionals to inspire them to explore what Quito has to offer.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quito City, the capital of Ecuador and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is proud to announce its participation at the World Travel Expo (WTE) in Miami. The event, known for bringing together industry professionals and travel enthusiasts from around the world, provides an exceptional platform for Quito City to showcase its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant tourism offerings.
— Ruben Lara, International markets coordinator, Quito Turismo
Taking place on June 14 and 15 at the Miami Airport Convention Center, World Travel Expo Miami 2023 promises to be a prominent gathering of global tourism professionals, travel agencies, and influential media outlets. Quito City's participation in this esteemed event signifies its commitment to promoting itself as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking unforgettable experiences.
Quito City boasts a unique blend of historical charm and contemporary allure. Nestled high in the Andes Mountains, the city's captivating architecture, well-preserved colonial buildings, and fascinating museums provide a captivating glimpse into its rich past. Visitors can explore the historic district of Quito, which offers a wealth of architectural treasures, including the awe-inspiring Church and Monastery of San Francisco and the iconic La Compañía de Jesús.
Beyond its historical wonders, Quito City also offers unparalleled natural beauty. The city is surrounded by impressive landscapes, from the Andean Chocó, home of the spectacled bear, to the Antisana reserve, where Andean condors fly, are places that are home to great biodiversity. Adventure enthusiasts can indulge in thrilling activities such as hiking, mountain biking, and birdwatching, while those seeking relaxation can immerse themselves in the city's vibrant culture, exquisite cuisine, and welcoming atmosphere.
During World Travel Expo Miami 2023, Quito City will be represented by a dedicated team of tourism professionals who will showcase the city's attractions, highlight its diverse range of accommodations, and provide invaluable insights into the countless experiences awaiting visitors. Attendees can look forward to engaging with Quito City representatives and discovering the hidden gems that make it an unrivaled destination.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic center, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.
Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species. And a gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes, and Amazon.
