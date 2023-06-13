Quito City Showcases Its Rich Cultural Heritage and Tourism Potential at World Travel Expo 2023 in Miami

Visit the capital of the center of the world and discover why your story begins in Quito Quito city is an ideal destination due to its strategic location, diverse venue options, cultural and natural attractions, favorable climate, and excellent event planning and support infrastructure During World Travel Expo Miami 2023, Quito City will be represented by a dedicated team of tourism professionals who will showcase the city's attractions

The Capital of the Center of the World will be present at the Miami travel tradeshow to be held on June 14 and 15

We are thrilled to participate in the World Travel Expo 2023 and have the opportunity to connect with travel industry professionals to inspire them to explore what Quito has to offer.” — Ruben Lara, International markets coordinator, Quito Turismo