Serrala Unveils Impressive New Hamburg HQ, Reflecting Business Momentum and Global Growth
Serrala announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art headquarters, the SkyCampus, marking a significant milestone in the company's success.
We are thrilled to unveil our new headquarters, which represents a significant milestone in our nearly 40-year journey as a fintech innovator.”NORDERSTEDT, HAMBURG, GERMANY, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Serrala, a leading global innovator in financial automation software — and leader in Digitizing the Office of the CFO — today announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art headquarters, the SkyCampus, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued success and expansion. The new global headquarters is a testament to Serrala's unwavering commitment to growth in Europe and globally, as well as its dedication to fostering a flexible work environment that aligns with the needs of its employees and current remote work trends.
— Hartmut Wagner, CEO of Serrala
Strategically located in Norderstedt Nordport, which is directly adjacent to Hamburg Airport, the stunning new facility embodies the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and progress that defines Serrala's corporate culture. This landmark development showcases the fintech company's ever-increasing market momentum and demonstrates its dedication to providing leading-edge financial automation solutions to clients worldwide.
The remarkable headquarters encompasses 5 floors and 8.500 square meters of modern, cutting-edge workspace, designed to foster creativity and enhance productivity. The building was recognized with the Gold Certification by the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB), the market leader in certification systems in Germany, and is a testament to Serrala's commitment to sustainability. Boasting an array of advanced features, including smart technologies, standing desks with a complete setup for hybrid working, flexible work environments, recreation areas, outdoor areas and a terrace to relax and unwind, the facility reflects Serrala's investment in innovation and commitment to creating an exceptional work experience for its employees.
"We are thrilled to unveil our new headquarters, which represents a significant milestone in our nearly 40-year journey as a fintech innovator," said Hartmut Wagner, CEO of Serrala. "This remarkable facility in Hamburg stands as a physical embodiment of our business momentum and growth, as well as our unwavering commitment to expanding our presence in Europe and across the globe. It is a testament to our belief in the immense potential of this region and our dedication to providing unparalleled value to our clients and partners worldwide."
While Serrala is a global company, it also values face-to-face interactions as an essential component of its business operations and has recently adopted a flexible working model to adapt to the evolving needs of its employees. CEO Hartmut Wagner said: "Being a leader in the area of new work has been an absolute priority for the company, particularly after the pandemic. In investing in an innovative physical workspace, we want to ensure that Serrala employees have the freedom to collaborate both in-person and remotely, promoting a healthy work-life balance and maximizing productivity.”
The inauguration of the SkyCampus comes at a time of remarkable achievements for Serrala, including its steady growth in the EMEA region and its recent consolidation in the North American market. This latest development serves as a springboard for further growth and positions Serrala as a true global leader in financial automation, with a clear focus on market leadership worldwide.
As Serrala continues to forge ahead, the company remains committed to its core values of innovation, customer-centricity, and excellence in service of the Office of the CFO, enabling it to meet the evolving needs of its clients through technology, while further establishing its market leadership.
About Serrala
Serrala is a leading global innovator in financial software solutions that enable organizations to optimize their financial processes. With nearly 40 years of experience in the industry, Serrala's solutions automate, reduce costs, and improve visibility into cash flow. The company serves over 2,500 clients in over 70 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.serrala.com.
