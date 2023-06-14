TayCo Brace Awarded a Spot on ECAT, DAPA, and FSS Contracts Through Lovell, Expanding Access to Government Healthcare
Lovell will serve as TayCo Brace's SDVOSB vendor in the federal space.
As a growing company committed to changing the standard of care for ankle and hindfoot injuries, we look forward to the impact this partnership can have for our veterans and service men and women.”PENSACOLA, FL, U.S., June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services (‘Lovell’) and TayCo Brace announced today that they have successfully listed TayCo Brace on key government contract vehicles. Government Customers can now find the TayCo Brace on the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), and the Defense Logistics Agency’s ECAT system. This listing was made possible by TayCo Brace’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor, Lovell Government Services.
— Gavin Ferlic, CEO and Founder of Tayco Brace
The TayCo External Ankle Brace is the only lightweight, functional alternative to the walking boot. The TayCo Brace offers immediate functional recovery for activities of daily living. It is a prefabricated, custom-fit brace for enhanced stability, performance, and comfort.
As TayCo Brace’s SDVOSB vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals. Customers for these vehicles are federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and Indian Health Services (IHS). These systems serve approximately 21 million patients combined.
"We look forward to serving millions of patients with TayCo Brace. Together, we are transforming the landscape of functional recovery by providing individuals with the TayCo Brace, a lightweight and custom-fit solution that empowers them to reclaim their lives swiftly. Our shared commitment is to enhance stability, improve performance, and maximize comfort for those in need.” Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.
"As a growing company committed to changing the standard of care for ankle and hindfoot injuries, we look forward to the impact this partnership can have for our veterans and service men and women," said Gavin Ferlic, CEO and Founder of Tayco Brace. "By leveraging Lovell's government relationships, we're able to gain access to VA and DoD organizations, allowing us to expand our mission and help more people either return to their daily activities or get back in the fight."
About TayCo Brace
Ankle injuries are the most common form of musculoskeletal injuries, keeping thousands of service men and women out of active duty every year. TayCo Brace helps them return to duty up to 4x faster, with fewer performance disruptions, and exceptional outcomes after ankle and hindfoot injuries. The TayCo Military Brace is the only external AFO that fits over a combat boot, providing exceptional stability and balance while limiting inversion/eversion movement. We partner with hospitals, medical practices, military organizations and athletic trainers across the country to help them outperform traditional therapies. TayCo Brace has been used by over 20,000 patients, 75+ NCAA football teams, 20+ NFL teams, and special forces to get back in the fight. Learn more at: taycobrace.com
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services is a trusted government vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is an SBA-certified SDVOSB, two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. Learn more at lovellgov.com.
Mia McCann
Lovell Government Services
+1 850-684-1867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn