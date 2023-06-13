Made In India fashion startup Hersheinbox completes two successful years in business

With expansion plans, new market entry, franchising in key cities, and exciting collections, the brand is poised to make a bigger impact on Indian fashion.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception in June 2021, Hersheinbox has captivated the hearts of young Indian fashionistas with its edgy designs, impeccable craftsmanship and fashion-focused moods. As the brand turns two this month, we are grateful for our journey so far.

Hersheinbox is a dynamic and forward-thinking fast fashion brand that has seen extraordinary growth and success in the Indian fashion industry. With an exceptional track record and a strong market presence, Hersheinbox saw a whopping 5 times growth during the last year. The brand is poised to achieve even greater heights, as projected growth forecasts estimate its expansion to continue at an accelerated pace.

Since the very start, Hersheinbox has remained dedicated to offering edgy and innovative designs for the female GenZ population. Their unwavering passion for delivering high-quality designs that are dynamic and radical has garnered widespread acclaim, propelling the brand to the forefront of the Indian Fashion Industry. The brand has successfully made its presence felt across all major and small cities of India in just two years.

Hersheinbox had also been boarded by Myntra - the largest e-commerce giant in India. It has been only 5 months to that, and ever since, the brand has achieved large numbers as far as revenue is concerned, not only on Myntra but on its own platform too. These numbers will increase approximately 4 times by the end of this Financial Year. Owing to increasing customer demand, their sell-through rate is approximately 85%.

Hersheinbox has cracked the influencer market through a strategic blend of creative marketing, meticulous attention to detail, and an unparalleled understanding of evolving fashion trends. The label has been able to carve out a niche for itself and now boasts a loyal influencer/content creator family of over 5000 digital sensations.

This has motivated the brand to enter the B2B arena and start its franchise to create a physical presence. This will further solidify its position as a key player in the Indian fashion playground. Having said that, Hersheinbox is elated to announce the opening of its first-ever franchise store in India’s paradise, where the sea meets the sky – Panjim, Goa.

The upward scaling of the brand is only a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of its founders and their talented team. They swear to “remain committed to pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and delivering exceptional fashion experiences to their customers."

Hersheinbox has an innovative design philosophy rooted in what our customers demand. GenZ is constantly looking for ways to express its individuality, and fashion is one of its most important tools. Hence, the brand continuously brings fresh and innovative designs to the market that resonate with GenZ. Their ability to merge creativity with functionality has struck a chord with the young female population throughout India.

As Hersheinbox gears up for an exciting future, its growth projections serve as a testament to its unwavering dedication and vision. With plans to expand into new markets, open Franchises in key metropolitan cities, and introduce all the more exciting collections, the brand is well-positioned to make an even more significant impact on the Indian fashion landscape.

Hersheinbox is all set to achieve new benchmarks and be a trendsetter in the industry, consistently pushing boundaries and redefining fashion so that you can ‘Be all that you can Be!’

