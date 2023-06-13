Submit Release
Heart of Stone from LA based rockers Cemetery Sun

Track Title: Heart of Stone Genre: Rock / Alternative Launch Date: 9th June 2023 ISRC Code: TCAHC2355184

LOS ANGELES, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Embracing the post-genre world with a unique cocktail of hooks, heart and restless creativity, California’s Cemetery Sun have consistently evolved and blazed their own trail since forming back in 2015.

From the anthemic overtones and unfiltered lyrics of breakthrough single ‘Fake Love’ (which has racked up well over 20 million plays on Spotify) to the bittersweet alt-rock that made 2019’s ‘Haunted’ EP so compelling, they’ve spent the last few years combining Californian sunshine, R&B flourishes and sheer, emotional catharsis like no one else - sharing stages with Blink-182, The Maine, Papa Roach and so many more along the way.

Drawing on the interplay of Josh Doty’s dynamic vocals, Matt Scarpelli’s lead guitar lines and Elliot Polokoff’s skills as both guitarist and producer, they’ve earned comparisons to the likes of Twenty One Pilots and Linkin Park without ever riding in anyone else’s slipstream. Yet there’s far more to the world of Cemetery Sun than their music alone: Josh tackling his stories of struggle and overcoming adversity head-on, and encouraging fans to grab life with both hands.

After making their Reading & Leeds Festival debut in 2019, and then a follow up at download, rock for people, and grasspop festivals, Cemetery Sun aims to shine some light and hope into the lives of everyone who needs it.

Heart Of Stone

