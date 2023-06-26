Excel Legacy Group Reveals Its 3-Step ESOP Implementation Process

There are important steps to follow when implementing an effective ESOP business transition.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As more and more savvy and successful business owners know, having a sound, effective, and carefully planned exit strategy is valuable and important.

The how-to and the process is critical. There is a strategic formula! And Excel Legacy Group (ELG) reveals its 3-Step ESOP Implementation Process.

ELG is a respected financial sector leader, particularly with expertise in ESOP planning. The popular and dynamic concept which ensures a smooth transition protects the interests of stakeholders, customers, employees, and investors, and readies for long-term success.

“While the decision for a business owner to have a carefully created and detailed exit strategy,” emphasizes Patti Plough, “especially opting for a win-win ESOP option, there are important and effective basics and specifics to consider.”

Excel Legacy’s 3-Step ESOP Plan focuses on:

- Information gathering for vital review and analysis, to pinpoint and target the various financial and other specific business objectives.

- Effectively exploring and considering key ESOP factors like the appropriate size, the structure, and the financing terms, to ensure the feasibility of a successful ESOP transaction. The detailed review will help determine how the ESOP plan will ultimately impact the company, the employees, the selling owners, and their legacy.

- Implementation is critical! Once the information gathering and considering key factors is complete, the all-important implementation stage can happen. Choosing advisors. Negotiating key terms and conditions. And documenting the ESOP transaction in compliance with the necessary IRS/DOL regulatory requirements.

“Excel Legacy Group’s 3-Step Implementation process is a detailed plan, and it covers all the bases,” Patti Plough emphasizes. “The 3 steps are important, not only for the effectiveness of the ESOP but to maximize the success of the ESOP, as well as the growth and long-term success of the business.”

About Excel Legacy Group, LLC:

At Excel Legacy Group, LLC (ELG), we strive to provide the highest quality, most comprehensive ESOP services to help our clients in achieving their goals for their ESOPs. Our consultants, lawyers, and investment bankers help companies determine whether and how to establish and finance new ESOPs. Lastly, upon completion, ELG will organize and execute a company event to celebrate and communicate these new changes to your employees and communities.

