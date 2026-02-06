Securitas1031 Offers Free TREC-Certified Continuing Education Course on 1031 Exchanges for Realtors and Brokers

A Houston-based firm provides one-hour continuing education credit covering essential 1031 Exchange timing, rules, and strategies for real estate professionals.

Securitas1031, a leading professional team of attorneys, tax, and real estate professionals dedicated to providing secure, efficient, and compliant 1031 exchange services, offers a free continuing education course titled "An Overview of 1031 Exchanges." This online session provides Realtors and Brokers with the opportunity to earn 1 Hour TREC CE Credit while gaining confidence in guiding clients through complex real estate strategies.

The fast-paced, informative session covers the timing, rules, and key concepts behind this powerful real estate strategy. Whether professionals are new to 1031s or need a refresher, the course aims to enhance their ability to help clients grow wealth while deferring taxes. The course is led by expert instructors: Richard Jaubert, Chief Financial Officer of Securitas1031 and moderated by Charles H. Mansour, BS, JD, LL.M. (Taxation), Founder & CEO.

"Join us as we will discuss the essential timing aspects of 1031 Exchanges, the specific rules that govern them, and the fundamental ideas behind this effective real estate technique," says Charles H. Mansour, Founder & CEO.

Securitas1031 demystifies the 1031 exchange by explaining how it works and highlighting key benefits. Understanding these strategic advantages is a powerful tool for building long-term wealth. The webinar explores six reasons smart investors choose 1031 exchanges:

• Build Wealth: Deferring capital gains taxes allows investors to reinvest more capital into higher-value properties, facilitating increased wealth accumulation.

• Improve Cash Flow: Investors can exchange properties for those with higher rental income, enhancing their monthly cash flow.

• Purchase Power: By deferring taxes, investors can utilize the full sales proceeds to acquire more valuable or additional real estate assets.

• Diversify Real Estate Portfolio: A 1031 exchange enables diversification by allowing investors to trade properties in different markets or sectors, reducing risk.

• Preservation of Equity: Deferring taxes helps preserve equity from property sales, allowing for reinvestment into new properties without losing capital.

• Estate Planning: Properties passed to heirs may receive a step-up on a basis, allowing them to avoid capital gains taxes, thus preserving wealth for future generations.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and serving clients regionally statewide, Securitas1031 manages a wide array of exchange types to meet unique investor needs. These include Deferred (Delayed) Exchange, Simultaneous Exchange, Parking Exchange, Construction (To-Be-Built) Exchange, Reverse Exchange, Related Party/Series Exchange, Combination Exchange, Reverse Construction Exchange, Partial Exchange, and Non-Safe Harbor Reserve Exchange.

A 1031 exchange is a smart way to build wealth through real estate by deferring up to 40% in capital gains taxes. This allows investors to keep more money in their pockets to reinvest into bigger opportunities. Whether planning for the future, freeing oneself from joint ownership, or thinking about heirs, a 1031 Exchange helps put equity to work.

Securitas1031 has built its reputation on one successful exchange at a time. The firm is proud of its team of seasoned attorneys and real estate professionals who are committed to doing things the right way, every time. The mission remains simple: to deliver secure, efficient, and compliant 1031 Exchange services while giving every client the personal attention they deserve.

For more information about the continuing education webinar or 1031 exchange services, contact Securitas1031 at +1 713-275-8112 or visit https://www.securitas1031.com/. Additional educational resources about 1031 exchange strategies are available at https://www.securitas1031.com/build-wealth-with-1031s.

###

About Securitas1031

Securitas1031 is a team of attorneys, tax, and real estate professionals dedicated to providing secure, efficient, and compliant 1031 exchange services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the firm serves clients throughout the state of Texas. The company's mission focuses on delivering 1031 Exchange services while providing personal attention to each client. Securitas1031 offers multiple types of exchange services including deferred exchanges, simultaneous exchanges, reverse exchanges, construction exchanges, and various specialized exchange structures designed to meet different investor needs.

Contact Details:

440 Louisiana St, Suite 1100

Houston, TX 77002

United States

Notes to Editors

TREC (Texas Real Estate Commission) continuing education credits are required for licensed real estate professionals in Texas to maintain their professional credentials. The one-hour continuing education course offered by Securitas1031 qualifies for TREC CE credit and covers the fundamentals of 1031 Exchanges, which are governed by Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code.

A 1031 Exchange, also known as a like-kind exchange, allows real estate investors to defer capital gains taxes when selling investment or business property and reinvesting the proceeds into similar property. The exchange must meet specific IRS requirements regarding timing, property identification, and transaction structure.

The 45-day identification period and 180-day closing period referenced in the press release are IRS-mandated timeframes that must be strictly followed in deferred 1031 Exchanges. Failure to meet these deadlines can result in disqualification of the tax-deferral benefits.

An Exchange Accommodation Titleholder (EAT) is an entity that temporarily holds title to property during reverse or parking exchanges to facilitate compliance with IRS regulations.

For interview requests or additional information about the continuing education webinar, contact Securitas1031 at +1 713-275-8112.

