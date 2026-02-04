Butler Specialty Company Offers Expanded Bathroom Vanities Collection for Modern and Traditional Spaces

Chicago-based Butler Specialty Company highlights expanded vanity-set options, including Nora, Halmstad and Genoa collections.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a furniture provider with over 96 years of experience serving the United States, Canada, and Europe, offers an expanded selection of bathroom vanities designed to complement both modern and traditional interior spaces. The company provides three primary collections—Nora, Halmstad, and Genoa—through its distribution network serving e-commerce platforms, big box retailers, interior designers, and hospitality sectors.

The bathroom vanities category has gained increased attention among e-commerce retailers, according to client observations. Butler Specialty Company's approach to this product category reflects the company's practice of adding new items to its furniture assortment on a monthly basis.

The company's bathroom vanities collections feature:

• Nora collection (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/itembrowser.aspx?action=attributes&itemtype=furniture&room=bathroom&type=vanity-sets&collection=nora): A line that Butler Specialty Company expanded into the bathroom category

• Halmstad collection (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/itembrowser.aspx?action=attributes&itemtype=furniture&room=bathroom&type=vanity-sets&collection=halmstad): Another existing collection expanded to include bathroom vanities

• Genoa collection (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/itembrowser.aspx?action=attributes&itemtype=furniture&room=bathroom&type=vanity-sets&viewall=true&collection=genoa): Bathroom vanity sets available through the company's product catalog

Butler Specialty Company manufactures its bathroom vanities using materials that include hardwoods, veneers, marble, stone, and metal finishes. The company sources materials from a network spanning more than 12 countries.

"The company's product development approach is highly collaborative, with our team designing and engineering products from initial concept through production," said David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty Company. "This allows us to support a wide range of distribution channels—from e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail to interior designers, trade professionals, and hospitality projects."

Working closely with customers throughout the process—from concept and sketch to production and drop-ship fulfillment—Butler delivers what the company describes as a "Made by Butler, designed by you" experience. Butler's design team draws inspiration from its partners, ongoing trend research, and the broad range of materials and capabilities available through its global manufacturing network.

Butler Specialty Company partners with factories that meet environmental and ethical standards as part of the company's manufacturing practices. The materials used in production undergo sourcing procedures intended to maintain quality standards and manufacturing practices.

The bathroom vanities collections are available to businesses operating within the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Butler Specialty Company has maintained operations for over nine decades. The company's stated mission centers on making each item "the brightest spot in your room."

Additional bathroom vanity products are scheduled for introduction in the coming months, according to company plans. The company's monthly product additions reflect an approach to maintaining current offerings within the furniture market.

Businesses interested in Butler Specialty Company's bathroom vanities collections can access product information through the company's website at https://www.butlerspecialty.net/ or contact the company directly at +1 (773) 221-1200. The company's online catalog and blog provide additional resources at https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company/brand-type.aspx and https://www.butlerspecialty.net/blog.inc.

