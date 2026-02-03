Westpower Equipment Ltd is proud to partner with Viking Pump Canada

Westpower announces partnership with Viking Pump Canada to expand rotating equipment solutions, adding gear pump technologies and full lifecycle support.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westpower is proud to announce a new distribution partnership with Viking Pump Canada in Windsor, Ontario. This collaboration expands Westpower’s product offering and enhances our ability to deliver full lifecycle rotating equipment solutions to clients, from supply and installation to maintenance and optimization.

The addition of products from Viking Pump Canada expands our solutions to include internal gear pumps and external gear pumping technologies [rotary lobe pumps, and circumferential piston pumps for hygienic distribution] providing engineered solutions for a breadth of applications including but not limited to chemical, oil and gas, food and beverage, transportation, pulp and paper, and biopharma applications.

This partnership brings together Viking’s trusted pumping technologies with Westpower’s 30+ years of technical expertise and robust aftermarket services. As a full service lifecycle partner, Westpower supports customers with engineered upgrades, field services, precision repairs, reliability solutions, and complete parts support, enhancing the value of Viking equipment throughout its operational life.

Viking Pump, a Unit of IDEX Corporation, designs and manufactures rotary positive displacement pumps for use in every major market and in thousands of applications. It has more than 113 years of experience in fluid handling applications.

For more information on Viking Pump Canada, call (888) 845-7867, e-mail VWCChannelTeam@idexcorp.com, visit us at www.vikingpumpcanada.com or mail Viking Pump Canada, 661 Grove Avenue, Windsor ON N9A 6M3 Canada.

About Westpower

Westpower is a leading provider of full-lifecycle rotating equipment solutions across Western Canada. We deliver unmatched value by combining technical depth, engineering expertise, extensive field and hands-on repair experience, and partnerships with the world’s top OEMs - all backed by a commitment to responsiveness and reliability. From new equipment supply to field service, repairs, and performance optimization, we solve complex rotating equipment challenges across a wide range of industries. Our integrated approach is built to extend equipment life, reduce total cost of ownership and maximize asset performance for our customers. Learn more at https://www.westpowergroup.com

