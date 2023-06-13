Joshua, 13, wants to be an astronomer and wrote a book called "Secret to the Moon". When he met Dr. Bertley, he knew he wanted to work in the science industry

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI President and CEO, is inspiring young Joshua Carter into the science industry. Joshua, 13, wants to be an astronomer and wrote a book called "Secret to the Moon". When he met Dr. Bertley, he knew he wanted to work in the science industry."It was really amazing to meet Joshua and hear about his aspirations," said Dr. Bertley. "He is a very talented young man and I'm excited to see what he will do in the future.""I was really inspired by Dr. Bertley and his work at COSI," said Joshua. "I can't wait to see what else he does in the future and hopefully I can be a part of it.""Dr. Bertley is such an amazing scientist and leader," said Joshua. "He's really helped me to see that a career in science is possible for me."Dr. Bertley has been a strong advocate for increasing diversity in the science industry. He believes that Joshua's story can inspire other young people from underrepresented groups to pursue careers in science."It is so important that we have young people like Joshua who are excited about science and want to pursue careers in the field," said Dr. Bertley. "I am honored to be able to help him achieve his dreams."Joshua, a 7th grader at Columbus Gifted Academy (Columbus, OH), was excited to take part in his book signing at the number one science museum in the nation, the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) encouraging a national literacy initiative. He is donating his book to all his classmates and several libraries across Columbus, Ohio. He wants to encourage other kids to write books and hopes to serve as an inspiration.“Kids make great authors because we know what other kids like,” said Joshua. “I think more kids should write books…they just need to be encouraged and told that it’s possible.”His very favorite person and someone who he looks up to is Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI President and CEO who gave him a shoutout on December 3, 2020, during The Color of Science program which featured Dr. Kathy Sullivan, The First Female American Astronaut to Spacewalk. This, along with support from other members of COSI, encouraged Joshua to write his book.Joshua’s dad, Stephen Carter, who help edit the book, felt that it was important to help Joshua find his literary voice in the world of science while maintaining a sense of wonder and imagination.Joshua's book, "Secret to the Moon", is available for purchase on August 2023 Amazon.Joshua also has a YouTube channel and uploaded his first video in August of 2020, and is still making content on the mysteries of the cosmos today. If you would like to check out his channel, you can do so by going to https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpacePlaceYT

Welcome to The Space Place Official