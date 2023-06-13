9th Annual All Disabilities Festival New Location Dorrian Green Park
Ohio Organizer and CEO of UPFAD Nicole Carter Presents the 9th Annual All-Disabilities Festival Free Event Columbus, Ohio - It’s time once again for the annual All-Disabilities Festival produced by Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities, LLC (UPFAD). In celebration of its 9th year, the founder of UPFAD, Nicole Carter is garnering support from many resources to make this year an outstanding success. UPFAD is a dynamic, inspirational company and social enterprise that encourages entrepreneurialism for seniors, veterans, adults, and children with disabilities. UPFAD offers an arena for them to showcase their talents by creating live, drive-in, drive-thru, and virtual events. The lively gathering features a stage for participants to sing, DJ music, clean R&B musical artists, vendor stations, and much more.
The location change for this much-anticipated event is now at Dorrain Green Park 50 South Belle Street, Columbus, OH 43215, from 12 pm – 5 pm. on July 16, 2023. This family-inspired event focuses on all things that pertain to the disabled member. It highlights the importance of engrafting their skills and disabilities into the mainstream community. For too many years families with special needs loved ones have been marginalized and overlooked. This venue shines a positive spotlight on them and their value to the neighborhood. Also, UPFAD creates educational programs, books, CDs, and audio recordings to encourage disabilities acceptance and inclusion.
About: Organizer, Nicole Carter has over thirty years of local, regional, and national event experience accompanied by a reputation of excellence. She is a dedicated champion for the cause and works hard to bring the disabled person out of the shadows of society and into the limelight. She has empathy for them, mostly because of her oldest son who has some challenges and she herself is partially disabled.
Since its inception, every year All-Disabilities Festival has grown tremendously and now boasts an expected crowd of over 5,000. Nicole is thankful to all who come out to support, and to the many dedicated and generous sponsors who contribute to the success of this monumental project.
For more information on this worthwhile event and vendor availabilities, please go to www.upfad.org or contact Nicole Carter at email: UPFAD1@gmail.com or phone 614-407-9279
