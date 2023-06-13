Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,183 in the last 365 days.

9th Annual All Disabilities Festival New Location Dorrian Green Park

Dorrian Green Park honors those with Disabilities

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Contact: Nicole Carter
Phone: 614-407-9279
UPFAD1@gmail.com


Ohio Organizer and CEO of UPFAD Nicole Carter Presents the 9th Annual All-Disabilities Festival Free Event Columbus, Ohio - It’s time once again for the annual All-Disabilities Festival produced by Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities, LLC (UPFAD). In celebration of its 9th year, the founder of UPFAD, Nicole Carter is garnering support from many resources to make this year an outstanding success. UPFAD is a dynamic, inspirational company and social enterprise that encourages entrepreneurialism for seniors, veterans, adults, and children with disabilities. UPFAD offers an arena for them to showcase their talents by creating live, drive-in, drive-thru, and virtual events. The lively gathering features a stage for participants to sing, DJ music, clean R&B musical artists, vendor stations, and much more.

The location change for this much-anticipated event is now at Dorrain Green Park 50 South Belle Street, Columbus, OH 43215, from 12 pm – 5 pm. on July 16, 2023. This family-inspired event focuses on all things that pertain to the disabled member. It highlights the importance of engrafting their skills and disabilities into the mainstream community. For too many years families with special needs loved ones have been marginalized and overlooked. This venue shines a positive spotlight on them and their value to the neighborhood. Also, UPFAD creates educational programs, books, CDs, and audio recordings to encourage disabilities acceptance and inclusion.

About: Organizer, Nicole Carter has over thirty years of local, regional, and national event experience accompanied by a reputation of excellence. She is a dedicated champion for the cause and works hard to bring the disabled person out of the shadows of society and into the limelight. She has empathy for them, mostly because of her oldest son who has some challenges and she herself is partially disabled.

Since its inception, every year All-Disabilities Festival has grown tremendously and now boasts an expected crowd of over 5,000. Nicole is thankful to all who come out to support, and to the many dedicated and generous sponsors who contribute to the success of this monumental project.
For more information on this worthwhile event and vendor availabilities, please go to www.upfad.org or contact Nicole Carter at email: UPFAD1@gmail.com or phone 614-407-9279

Nicole Carter
www.UPFAD.org
+1 614-209-3444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

9th Annual All Disabilities Festival New Location Dorrian Green Park

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Military Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more