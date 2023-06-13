Global Recombinant Proteins Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Recombinant Proteins Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers recombinant proteins market analysis and every facet of the recombinant proteins market research. As per TBRC’s recombinant proteins market forecast, the recombinant proteins market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.35 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.10% through the forecast period.

A rising number of regulatory approvals is expected to propel the recombinant protein market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major recombinant proteins market leaders include Abcam plc, Abnova Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, R&D Systems Inc., Proteintech Group Inc., RayBiotech Life Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Elevian Inc., Gigagen Inc., Janssen- Cilag Pvt. Ltd., Abnova Corporation.

Recombinant Proteins Market Segments
1) By Product: Antibodies, Cytokines, Immune Checkpoint Protein, Virus Antigens, Enzymes, Recombinant Regulatory Proteins, Hormones, Other Products
2) By Application: Drug And Discovery Development, Therapeutics, Research, Other Applications
3) By End Users: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institute, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

These types of proteins refer to modified or edited proteins encoded by recombinant DNA, made up of a plasmid in which the gene of an interest target protein is cloned downstream of a promoter region. They are used to make pharmaceuticals, protein-based polymers for drug delivery, antibodies and enzymes for disease treatment, protein scaffolds for tissue engineering, and a variety of other things.

