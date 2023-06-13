Pacific Tourism Organisation Facilitates First Regional Stakeholders Consultation to Drive Research Cooperation, Resilience, and Sustainable Tourism Standards

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) member countries and stakeholders converge in Nadi this week after three years of isolation, for a range of regional stakeholder consultations. The four-day event brings together representatives from National Tourism Organisations, the tourism private sector, and partners from sixteen SPTO member countries. Participants will deliberate on critical areas including:

– Tourism research cooperation

– Sector resilience

– Donor collaboration and coordination

– Pacific Sustainable Tourism Standards

– Strengthened communications and digital transformation.

SPTO Board Chairman, Mr. Petero Manufolau, expressed the significance of aligning tourism policies with regional frameworks such as the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and SPTO’s Strategic Plan 2020-2024. These frameworks envision empowering the Pacific Islands through sustainable tourism and other key sectors. They are complemented by specific tourism policy instruments such as the Pacific Tourism Statistics Strategy, the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF), and SPTO’s Digital Strategy.

“This strategic regional consultation marks a significant milestone in our efforts to build a sustainable and resilient tourism sector in the Pacific. Improved coordination at the regional level is fundamental in shaping global actions and driving the necessary change for a prosperous future. By adopting a robust regional approach, tourism in the Pacific can effectively meet the needs of the Pacific Islands, visitors, the industry, and the environment. Enhanced coordination at the regional level is crucial for shaping global actions and driving positive change”.

Through stronger regional cooperation, tourism in the Pacific can better serve the needs of the Pacific Islands, visitors, industry, and the environment. It will prepare us well in navigating existing and future challenges,” said Mr Manufolau.

Reinforcing Mr. Manufolau’s sentiments, New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs Senior Tourism Adviser, Mr. Paul Davis, emphasised that New Zealand’s support for tourism goes beyond economic considerations. He highlighted tourism’s potential to enhance the overall well-being of Pacific people, through the industry’s many cross sectoral linkages.

Mr. Davis also expressed New Zealand’s determination to collaborate closely with its Pacific neighbours, to strengthen the tourism sector, foster resilience, ensure sustainable development, and enhance the well-being and prosperity of Pacific nations.

“Tourism remains vital for both the Pacific nations and New Zealand, despite its exposure to a myriad of setbacks. The pandemic has uncovered the sector’s vulnerability, urging the tourism industry to rethink, plan, adapt, and build resilience for the future. While the pandemic necessitated a temporary shutdown of tourism, it also highlighted the need for greater economic diversification and reduced reliance on a single industry,” Mr Davis mentioned.

The consultations conclude on Friday 16th June with a communications and digital transformation workshop.