Four Aircraft Charter Operators Complete ACSF’s Biennial Industry Audit Standard
Advanced Air, Executive Fliteways, Northern Jet Management and Worldwide Jet have renewed their biennial status on the ACSF's Industry Audit Standard registry.
When passengers see the ACSF Audit-Registered seal on an operator’s website, they can rest assured that they’re flying on a safe aircraft with highly qualified crew that follows the latest standards.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Charter Safety Foundation (https://www.ACSF.aero), a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to promote aviation safety among general and business aviation operators, has recently reregistered four Member companies on its Industry Audit Standard (IAS) Registry. The ACSF’s audit is a detailed gap analysis of an operator’s management practices. The operators that renewed their biennial status on the registry include a mix of on-demand charter and aircraft management companies, including: Advanced Air, Executive Fliteways, Northern Jet Management and Worldwide Jet.
ACSF’s IAS will help operators move closer to achieving such recognition by the FAA for their SMS programs, explained Bryan Burns, President, Air Charter Safety Foundation. “ACSF’s IAS will help aircraft operators move closer to achieving such recognition by the FAA for their SMS programs,” Burns noted. “And from the customers’ perspective, doing so should provide end users more peace of mind. Thereafter, when passengers see the ACSF Audit-Registered seal on an operator’s website, they can rest assured that they’re flying on a safe aircraft with highly qualified crew that follows the latest standards from ICAO Annex 19 and FAA Part 5.”
The Industry Audit Standard requires standards far above the minimum safety requirements. As such, it has led the industry in setting high-performing safety standards, and has consistently increased the audit’s safety performance evidence since the audit’s inception in 2009. Two years ago, the ACSF added new requirements to the Industry Audit Standard that evaluate an operator’s compliance with FAR 14 CFR Part 5 SMS standards (the FAA Safety Management System voluntary program or FAA SMSVP) and ICAO Annex 19 safety management. Thus, the IAS is now the most comprehensive audit available for business and general aviation operators.
But SMS will no longer be a voluntary option, according to the FAA’s 2023 NPRM, which will require all Part 135 operators to develop and implement an SMS.
“All Member companies that complete the IAS Audit are required to meet the appropriate standards, but they’ll also receive a list of ‘recommendations’ so they can potentially implement them as best practices,” explained Bob Rufli, ACSF’s Director of Operations.
One of the four companies to renew their status on the IAS registry is Advanced Air LLC, a scheduled commuter and private charter airline based in Hawthorne, California. The company’s Founder and President, Levi Stockton, is pleased that his company has surpassed regulatory standards and maintained the ACSF’s rigorous auditing standards for the fifth time since 2014.
“As a business built on the foundation of safety and trust, it’s been paramount to find quality partners who constantly challenge us to meet the highest standards and improve,” explained Stockton. “After spending nearly a decade working with ACSF and completing their stringent audit five times, we are confident and well-equipped to handle the FAA’s upcoming mandatory SMS rule.”
To view a list of aviation operators that are on the ACSF Industry Audit Standard Registry, visit: acsf.aero/ias-operator-registry. And, to learn more about completing ACSF’s Industry Audit Standard, visit acsf.aero/IAS.
ABOUT THE ACSF
The Air Charter Safety Foundation is a non-profit organization with more than 315 member companies. Its mission is to lead and support the advancement of the highest safety standards available; to enable the business, charter and fractional ownership industry to offer the safest air transportation products in the world; and to provide objective information about these standards and services to the public. In accordance with its mission, the ACSF developed the Industry Audit Standard (IAS) for Part 135 and 91K operators, which serves as a detailed gap analysis of an operator’s management practices. The ACSF also provides its members with cost-effective Safety Management System (SMS) and Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) programs as well as third-party management oversight of the FAA’s Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP). Annually in the spring, the Foundation hosts its ACSF Safety Symposium in Daytona Beach, Florida.
