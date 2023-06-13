National Pet Choking Prevention Day-June 22, 2023-Raises Awareness and Educates Pet-Parents on the Preventable Tragedy
Renowned Veterinarian-Spokesperson Dr. Judy Morgan & Bow Wow Labs, Innovators of Health& Safety Pet Products, Team Up to Champion the Nationally-Registered Day
With a simple mission of "Target: Zero", National Pet Choking Prevention Day's focus is to spread education to pet-parents all over the globe about the everyday pet choking hazards around your home.”NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tragically, there are countless pet choking incidents in the United States every year, not only resulting in millions of dollars in veterinarian fees, but more importantly, also costing pet-parents and veterinary professionals an immeasurable and irreversible physical and emotional toll.
— Dr. Judy Morgan, Veterinarian & Advocate
Inspired to bring national attention to how scary, how common and how avoidable pet choking really is, Bow Wow Labs, Inc. is championing this education and awareness campaign for pet safety by officially registering June 22nd as National Pet Choking Prevention Day.
Inventors of the life-protecting Bow Wow Buddy™ safety device, Bow Wow Labs shares the facts to focus on prevention through education and engage a global community of passionate pet-parents and pet-lovers around the world that share their dedication to keep pets safe, healthy and happy.
Teaming up with renowned veterinarian and spokesperson Dr. Judy Morgan, National Pet Choking Prevention Day will be recognized for the first time on June 22, 2023 with a simple mission of "Target: Zero". Spreading education to pet-parents all over the globe about the everyday pet choking hazards around your home. The National Pet Choking Prevention Day campaign shares the shocking statistics of how common (and avoidable) pet choking is, but most importantly, it shares the simple yet important ways we can come together to help eliminate common risks from toys, chews, and more for our beloved pets.
Sadly, pet choking tragedies (or near-tragedies when the pet does survive) cause panic, fear and anxiety to pets, pet-parents and veterinary professionals worldwide that try to save their lives, but retailers and pet-parents alike must come together to educate and promote prevention.
As we approach, National Pet Choking Prevention Day, here are 5 everyday choking hazards for both dogs and cats that are commonly found in and around the home:
CATS:
* String
* Window Blind Cords
* Fishing Pole/Wand Type Toys
* Plastic
* Rubber Bands & Hair Ties
DOGS:
* Balls
* Sticks
* Chew Toys
* Bully Sticks, Treats & Long Term Chews
* Food Packaging & Trash
At the forefront of prevention is an affordable, simple to use product that can save more pets lives–the Bow Wow Buddy safety device is life-protecting, veterinarian-approved and dog-loved. Each Bow Wow Buddy device tightly secures bully sticks and other long-term chews, helping to prevent dogs from choking on that last small bit while at the same time reducing the potential risk of obstruction on the tail-end of the treat.
For more information on National Pet Choking Prevention Day and be part of change, please visit www.nationalpetchokingpreventionday.com. For more information about Bow Wow Labs and their unwavering commitment to saving more pets’ lives, the award-winning product-innovations, and more, please visit www.bowwowlabs.com.
###
About Bow Wow Labs: Bow Wow Labs, Inc. (BWL) is the maker of innovative products that help to keep dogs safe, healthy, and happy. BWL is best-known for the life-protecting Bow Wow Buddy along with its line of Safe Fit™ Bully Sticks, which have had great success since launching in 2018. Safe Fit™ Bully Sticks are made from fresh, 100% grass-fed cattle, free of chemicals and hormones. With a growing line of nutritious dog treats and chews, BWL has many more new products and innovation on the horizon! Learn more at: https://bowwowlabs.com/.
National Pet Choking Prevention Day (June 22)