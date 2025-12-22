Three Dog Bakery®’s Bark’n Crunch!™ Chicken Chips Win PEOPLE Magazine’s Pet Award for “Best Crunchy Dog Treat”

Three Dog Bakery® treats is proud to announce that its Bark’n Crunch!™ Chicken Chips won “Best Crunchy Dog Treat” in 2025 PEOPLE Magazine’s Pet Awards.

We crafted a 100% chicken snack with a crunch so bark-worthy, the treat named itself. This win belongs to our entire team, whose creativity, passion, and dedication make moments like this possible.” — Kristi Ross, Chief Executive Officer at Three Dog Brands, LLC.

KANSAS CITY , MO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Dog Brands, makers of Three Dog Bakery® treats, is proud to announce that its Bark’n Crunch!™ Chicken Chips won “Best Crunchy Dog Treat” in PEOPLE Magazine’s annual Pet Awards . Featured in the magazine’s December 22nd issue, Bark’n Crunch! Chicken Chips will be included among PEOPLE’s year-end list, reaching millions of passionate pet-parents around the world.PEOPLE receives thousands of submissions for this prestigious annual award. Through a diligent product testing process in every category of pet products, Three Dog Bakery won over PEOPLE’s human and pet testers with their high protein chicken chips.Released in May 2025, Bark’n Crunch! Chicken Chips marked the brand’s debut in the protein and meaty segment, bringing the same people-inspired innovation and fun factor found in its award-winning humanized cookies and biscuits.Made and sourced in the USA with 100% chicken, each high protein chip delivers a satisfying crunch without artificial flavors or preservatives and zero added fillers. Available in Original Chicken (4, 8, 12, and 15 oz bags) and Chicken & Cheese (3.8 oz) flavors, the chips are becoming a fan favorite among pet parents nationwide.“What an honor it is to have our new Bark’n Crunch! Chicken Chips recognized by PEOPLE magazine,” said Kristi Ross, Chief Executive Officer at Three Dog Brands, LLC. “Pet parents have long been waiting for a protein-filled treat that packs just as much people-inspired fun. That’s our sweet spot. The Three Dog Brands team crafted a 100% chicken snack with a crunch so bark-worthy, the treat named itself. This win belongs to our entire team, whose creativity, passion, and dedication make moments like this possible every day.”With this recognition from a top national publication, Three Dog Brands continues to solidify its leadership in the pet industry by combining people-inspired innovation with real, quality ingredients to deliver treats that celebrate the bond between pets and their PEOPLE.Bark’n Crunch! Chicken Chips are available at major retailers across the USA, such as PetSmart, Amazon, and Chewy.###About Three Dog Brands, LLCAt Three Dog Bakeryour mission is to help pet parents unleash their unconditional love for their dog with deliciously irresistible dog treats. Crafted with real ingredients and worthy of the word “treat”, our uniquely “humanized” dog treats are sold nationwide across major retailers such as Walmart, PetSmart, Amazon, Target and Chewy.Sniff out our treats at threedog.com

