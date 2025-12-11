In Partnership with Feeding America, Euro Fresh Foods Donates 200,000 Pounds of Pasta to Greater Chicago Food Depository

In partnership with Feeding America, Euro Fresh Foods is donating an estimated 200,000 pounds of fresh Italian pasta to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

BOCA RATON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In partnership with Feeding America, Euro Fresh Foods is donating an estimated 200,000 pounds (422 pallets) of fresh, imported-from-Italy pasta to the Greater Chicago Food Depository Upon receipt of this donated pasta, the Greater Chicago Food Depository will distribute the pasta through its network of community partners across Cook County, helping families prepare simple, filling meals during a period of increased demand. This donated pasta can potentially provide over one million servings of pasta to Americans in need.“Our recent pasta donation reflects our belief that everyone deserves access to quality, nourishing food, especially during the holidays and at a time when many food benefits have been cut or drastically reduced,” said Sheila Sagear, President of Euro Fresh Foods. “We’re honored to do our part to support the Food Depository’s vital work at a time when community need is heightened.”“The timing of this generous donation from Euro Fresh Foods is critical,” said Lynda Rosenbush, Director of Procurement at the Greater Chicago Food Depository. “As more neighbors turn to us for help, versatile items like pasta go a long way in ensuring families can put a comforting meal on the table.”This donation underscores Euro Fresh Foods’ continued commitment to supporting local communities across the USA and combating food insecurity through meaningful partnerships and programs like Feeding America.For more information on the Greater Chicago Food Depository, please visit https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/ ###About Euro Fresh Foods:Euro Fresh Foods is a prominent supplier of precooked meat products, Italian specialty foods, and premium pet treats.About the Greater Chicago Food Depository:The Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago’s food bank, believes a healthy community starts with food. The Food Depository partners with a network of 850 organizations and programs, including food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other partners, working to bring food and opportunity to our neighbors across Chicago and Cook County. The Food Depository addresses the root causes of hunger with job training, advocacy, and other strategies that generate economic impact and access to thriving wages. The Food Depository is a proud member of Feeding America – the national network of food banks. Learn more at chicagosfoodbank.org.

