Loving Pets’ Dolce Bamboo Bowl Collection Wins PEOPLE Magazine’s Pet Product Award for Best Pet Bowl

Loving Pets is thrilled to announce that its Dolce Bamboo Bowl Collection has been named “Best Pet Bowl of 2025” in PEOPLE Magazine’s annual Pet Product Awards

CRANBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loving Pets , a leading USA manufacturer in the pet product industry since 2005, is thrilled to announce that its Loving Pets Dolce Bamboo Bowl Collection has been named “Best Pet Bowl of 2025” in PEOPLE Magazine’s annual Pet Product Awards , which hits stands on December 19th. Chosen from thousands of entries and dozens of products tested in each category, the eco-friendly Loving Pets Dolce Bamboo Bowls stood out for their style, durability, and sustainable design.Made with upcycled, natural bamboo and built to last, the Dolce Bamboo Bowls let pets eat in style while giving pet parents a modern, earth-friendly option for mealtime. Available in three colors, three sizes, and two styles, these bowls blend seamlessly into any home and keep cleanup simple with dishwasher-safe construction and a skid-free rubber base that helps prevent spills.“We are honored to have the Dolce Bamboo Collection recognized by PEOPLE magazine,” said Eric Abbey, President and Founder of Loving Pets. “Pet parents increasingly want feeding solutions that reflect their values—sustainability, durability, and beautiful design. This award underscores our commitment to creating products that not only look great but truly enhance everyday life for pets and their families. We are truly honored to receive this award and continue to serve pet-parents worldwide with the quality products their pets deserve.”Loving Pets’ Dolce Bamboo Bowl Collection is available at major retailers, independent pet stores, and online marketplaces, including Amazon. For more information about Loving Pets and their full assortment of bowls, treats, and feeding accessories, please visit www.lovingpetsproducts.com ###About Loving PetsLoving Pets is a leader in the pet industry, dedicated to providing its customers with high-quality, all-natural, and affordable pet products. With U.S. and international distribution, every product in Loving Pets’ growing assortment of 100% all-natural rawhides, gourmet premium vitamin-enhanced meat snacks, and patented stainless steel bowls undergoes a proprietary, tested in the USA certification, guaranteeing our unique commitment to providing our customers with the best. Dedication to quality ingredients, innovation, and affordability set Loving Pets apart from the competition. www.lovingpetsproducts.com

