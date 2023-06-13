Unified Contract Management Solution for Microsoft D365 is Microsoft certified and available on Microsoft 365 App Store
We believe that this tool will empower businesses to optimize their contract management processes, reduce risks, and ultimately drive greater business success.”UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unify Dots, a leading provider of business solutions, is pleased to announce that its Contract Management solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 has been officially certified by Microsoft and is now available on Microsoft 365 App Store (formerly AppSource). This powerful, feature-rich application has been developed to simplify contract management, promote efficiency, and mitigate business risks.
— Donna Puig, Vice President of Unify Dots
The Unified Contract Management solution built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain is equipped with comprehensive features that significantly streamline the contract management process. Users can quickly draft contracts using predefined templates, manage all contract documents, contacts, key dates, and terms in one place, and configure automatic invoice generation based on various predefined frequencies.
Product Features
One of the standout features of the software is the implementation of automated contract reminders and renewals of contracts. Businesses can ensure timely follow-ups and maintain consistent communication with all parties engaged in a contract through automated email notifications.
In addition, the solution offers contract indexation, allowing organizations to include periodic price adjustments in their contract negotiations. Lastly, all contracts and relevant attachments can be centrally managed and easily accessed by authorized users.
Businesses can now have a single place to save all contracts including vendor contracts, labor contracts and customer contracts.
The Contract Management solution also provides contract analytics, reporting, and dashboards. These offer organizations visibility into contract risks, opportunities to increase contract effectiveness, process efficiency, and enable data-driven strategic decisions.
The Unified Contract management solution is fully integrated with the Dynamics 365 Supply Chain functionality including Purchase Agreements, Purchase Orders, Vendor Invoices and Customer Invoices.
Key Benefits
The Unified Contract Management software solution for D365 offers a range of benefits, including risk reduction by increasing commercial and legal protection. It enhances collaboration with stakeholders and provides better financial controls and reporting due to approval flows. Businesses can also expect higher contract revenues through improved management of contract milestones and ensure quick and on-time renewals by keeping stakeholders informed of contract expiration dates.
"We're excited that our Contract Management solution has received Microsoft's certification and is now accessible through AppSource," said Donna Puig, Vice President of Unify Dots. "We believe that this tool will empower businesses to optimize their contract management processes, reduce risks, and ultimately drive greater business success."
About Unify Dots
Unify Dots is a leading provider of business solutions aimed at helping organizations unify their data and processes across multiple systems, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and promoting better decision making. UNIFY Dots helps you connect the Dots by providing solutions that enable digital transformation. Unify Dots specializes in Ecommerce, ERP, CRM, Contract Management, Customer Engagement, Field Service, Project Operations and Point of Sale solutions. For more information, please visit our website at https://unifydots.com or email us at info@unifydots.com.
