Searchspring Introduces Enhanced Variants Search for Ecommerce Merchants

Enhanced Variants Search Enables Merchants with Complex Product Catalogs to Simplify Data and Make Product Search and Discovery Faster and Easier for Shoppers

Our Enhanced Variants Search enables shoppers to find the exact product they need with a single query, while merchants can enhance those search results with personalized product recommendations.” — Alex Kombos, Searchspring CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Searchspring, the global leader in ecommerce site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced the launch of Enhanced Variants Search. Searchspring Enhanced Variants Search enables merchants to control their complex product catalogs, resulting in more accurate search results and higher average order values.

Enhanced Variants Search addresses complex product catalogs that contain products with many variations such as color, size, and style. Merchants struggle to organize all this data and then use that data to drive sales. Enhanced Variants Search also simplifies shoppers’ efforts to search and discover the items they want to find and purchase.

“Search accuracy is paramount for ecommerce merchants, especially when they are managing complex product catalogs,” said Alex Kombos, CEO of Searchspring. “Our Enhanced Variants Search enables shoppers to find the exact product they need with a single search query, while merchants can enhance those search results with personalized product recommendations.”

Enhanced Variants Search works behind the scenes and, working with dynamic merchandising rules, enables merchants to boost product variants that they want to promote. Like all Searchspring products, Enhanced Variants Search is easily integrated on all ecommerce platforms, so merchants across the ecosystem can take advantage of the newest Searchspring advancements. Enhanced Variants Search is available to all new and current Searchspring customers starting July 2023.

Enhanced Variants Search represents one of the many product innovations Searchspring is bringing to market on its product platform and across the overall partner ecosystem this year to help merchants deliver amazing shopping experiences.

About Searchspring

Searchspring is the global leading ecommerce search and personalization platform that enables merchants with powerful, unique, proven product discovery and shopping experiences since 2007. Companies such as Chubbies, Arhaus, Mattel, Moen, Fabletics, Peet’s Coffee, SKIMS, and West Elm trust Searchspring to increase cart size, conversion, and repeat customers through enhanced search, merchandising, and personalization technology. Searchspring is a remote-first organization with offices globally including San Antonio, Denver, Colorado Springs, Portland, Toronto, Krakow, and Sydney. Learn more about Searchspring by visiting searchspring.com.