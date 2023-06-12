Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, June 12, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 12

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 144        Health

HR 145        Judiciary

HR 146        Health

 

HB 985        Housing and Community Development

HB 986        Commerce

HB 1307      Local Government

HB 1308      Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1324      Judiciary

HB 1326      Judiciary

HB 1335      Human Services

HB 1336      Finance

HB 1337      Education

HB 1339      State Government

HB 1340      Finance

HB 1341      Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1342      State Government

HB 1343      Insurance

HB 1344      Rules

HB 1345      Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1346      Transportation

HB 1347      Housing and Community Development

HB 1348      State Government

HB 1349      Human Services

HB 1350      Education

HB 1351      Health

HB 1352      Judiciary

HB 1353      Labor and Industry

HB 1354      Labor and Industry

HB 1355      Judiciary

HB 1356      Professional Licensure

HB 1357      Judiciary

HB 1358      Health

HB 1359      Transportation

HB 1360      State Government

HB 1361      State Government

HB 1362      Health

HB 1363      Housing and Community Development

HB 1364      Professional Licensure

HB 1365      Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1366      Transportation

HB 1367      Education

HB 1368      Transportation

HB 1369      Labor and Industry

HB 1370      Education

HB 1371      Judiciary

HB 1372      Education

HB 1373      Judiciary

HB 1374      Education

HB 1375      Judiciary

HB 1376      Finance

HB 1381      Judiciary

HB 1500      Labor and Industry

 

SB 202         Housing and Community Development

SB 429         Labor and Industry

SB 691         Environmental Resources and Energy

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 892         To Appropriations

HB 1067      To Appropriations

HB 1092      To Appropriations

HB 1131      To Appropriations

HB 1184      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 269        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 664        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 711        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 788        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1085      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1138      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1259      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1267      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1272      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1050      From Insurance as Amended

HB 1067      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HR 57           From Transportation as Committed

HB 1284      From Transportation as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 967

HB 1160

HB 1207

HB 1283

SB 226

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 133

A Resolution designating June 10, 2023, as "Delco Day" in Pennsylvania.

  159 – 44

 

The House of Representatives adjourned

until Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

