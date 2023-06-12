Daily Session Report for Monday, June 12, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 144 Health
HR 145 Judiciary
HR 146 Health
HB 985 Housing and Community Development
HB 986 Commerce
HB 1307 Local Government
HB 1308 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 1324 Judiciary
HB 1326 Judiciary
HB 1335 Human Services
HB 1336 Finance
HB 1337 Education
HB 1339 State Government
HB 1340 Finance
HB 1341 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 1342 State Government
HB 1343 Insurance
HB 1344 Rules
HB 1345 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 1346 Transportation
HB 1347 Housing and Community Development
HB 1348 State Government
HB 1349 Human Services
HB 1350 Education
HB 1351 Health
HB 1352 Judiciary
HB 1353 Labor and Industry
HB 1354 Labor and Industry
HB 1355 Judiciary
HB 1356 Professional Licensure
HB 1357 Judiciary
HB 1358 Health
HB 1359 Transportation
HB 1360 State Government
HB 1361 State Government
HB 1362 Health
HB 1363 Housing and Community Development
HB 1364 Professional Licensure
HB 1365 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1366 Transportation
HB 1367 Education
HB 1368 Transportation
HB 1369 Labor and Industry
HB 1370 Education
HB 1371 Judiciary
HB 1372 Education
HB 1373 Judiciary
HB 1374 Education
HB 1375 Judiciary
HB 1376 Finance
HB 1381 Judiciary
HB 1500 Labor and Industry
SB 202 Housing and Community Development
SB 429 Labor and Industry
SB 691 Environmental Resources and Energy
Bills Recommitted
HB 892 To Appropriations
HB 1067 To Appropriations
HB 1092 To Appropriations
HB 1131 To Appropriations
HB 1184 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 269 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 664 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 711 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 788 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1085 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1138 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 1259 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1267 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1272 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1050 From Insurance as Amended
HB 1067 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HR 57 From Transportation as Committed
HB 1284 From Transportation as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 967
HB 1160
HB 1207
HB 1283
SB 226
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating June 10, 2023, as "Delco Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
159 – 44
The House of Representatives adjourned
until Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.