ConnectDirect Online, Inc. Signs Groundbreaking Deal with CMobile

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ConnectDirect Online’s state-of-the-art device, the KoKo Smartphone, is ready to amaze its customers around the globe. As part of its Global Go-to-Market strategy ConnectDirect Online Inc. signed a deal with Trinidad and Tobago company Global Harmony Communications Ltd., DBA CMobile to function as our distributor in of the Caribbean and as their Caribbean and South America distributor. This is the beginning of a strategic long-term vision for both companies where CMobile will distribute and make the KoKo Smartphone devices embedded with the Kokoconnect.tv entertainment platform available to their extensive network of retail, wholesale, and resale distributors across its territory.

CMobile is also working to introduce mobile virtual network operation (MVNO) services in the Caribbean and South America.

Additionally, 2024 will see the start of the next phase, a collaboration between the companies, to develop KoKo Smartphone manufacturing services capabilities in Tobago. A strategic move designed to provide ConnectDirect Online Inc. an additional manufacturing arm for its devices to support Caribbean and the North, Central, and South American distribution regions. The companies will work hand in hand to provide the best sales, marketing, and customer care experience to the partnership, channel as well as to the customers.

Global Harmony Communications Ltd, a company registered in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, which is introducing mobile virtual network operation (MVNO) services via CMobile in the Caribbean and South America. Per Elizabeth Noguera, CMobile Chairwoman: “We are pleased to announce our strategic agreement with ConnectDirect Online Inc. for the purpose of distribution of their KoKo Smartphone . . . An android smartphone, with unique laser projector capabilities . . . The KoKo Smartphone will provide a major competitive edge to indigenous operators in the Caribbean and South America mobile telephony market, currently dominated by . . . the foreign duopoly market control of Liberty and Digicel . . .” said Elizabeth Noguera, CMobile Chairwoman. Ms. Noguera also stated, “We are very pleased with the KoKo smartphone and its unique projection capabilities that are ideal for the youth, entertainment, and business mobile communications markets in the Caribbean and other regions.”

"Global Harmony Communications Ltd is a forward-thinking telecommunications company that will reach the entire Caribbean region, South America and beyond. They have a powerful management team that can make our devices available to all customers in the countries and regions they serve, " said Terry Owen, Chairman & CEO of ConnectDirect Online Inc.

ConnectDirect Online’s global business plan of developing, producing, and marketing state of the art hardware and software solutions with preloaded entertainment, gaming and music content platforms will enable users to change the way they entertain, do business, and educate.

A leader of futuristic mobile communications devices, ConnectDirect Online Inc. will present its KoKo Smartphone in 2024 at industry tradeshows and conferences across the world. Here is a sampling of where you can watch the demo firsthand: CES and NAB in Las Vegas, US; Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain; Innovation Africa in Cape Town, South Africa; CeBIT in Hannover, Germany; GITEX in Dubai, UAE; the SXSW in Austin, US; Gamescon in Cologne, Germany; Musikmesse in Frankfort, Germany; and American Film Market in Santa Monica, US. ConnectDirect Online’s KoKo Smartphone runs on the Google Android Operating System with an embedded 720p Pico projector that projects in high-definition high definition up to 70 lumens.



ConnectDirect Online Inc. (ConnectDirect)

Operating globally ConnectDirect Online Inc. is a privately held American consumer electronics, entertainment, and ad serving company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. The company develops, manufactures, delivers and sales innovative mobile technology products worldwide to consumers and companies. We work through both direct and indirect channels comprised of third-party cellular networks, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), wholesalers, retailers, and resellers. Our success lies in a strategic vision with our products that transcends current market smartphones and freemium entertainment, gaming, and music ad-supported streaming services. Both performance and design are key drivers of the company's success.

Website https://www.connectdirectonline.com

Global Harmony Communications Ltd. DBA CMobile

Global Harmony Communications Ltd is introducing mobile virtual network (MVNO) services via CMobile in the Caribbean and South America regions.

Website: https://www.cmobile.com.au/

