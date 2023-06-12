Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,141 in the last 365 days.

Temporary detour in place on US 85

BISMARCK, N.D. – Beginning Tuesday, June 13, U.S. Highway 85 will be closed for a half mile two miles south of the junction of U.S. 85 and North Dakota Highway 200 or 29 miles north of Belfield due to an emergency culvert replacement.

The detour is expected to be in place until early July, weather dependent. A detour is set up from Interstate 94 east to Dickinson, then north on ND 22 to Killdeer and west on ND 200 to U.S. 85.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

 

You just read:

Temporary detour in place on US 85

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more