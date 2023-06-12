Temporary detour in place on US 85

BISMARCK, N.D. – Beginning Tuesday, June 13, U.S. Highway 85 will be closed for a half mile two miles south of the junction of U.S. 85 and North Dakota Highway 200 or 29 miles north of Belfield due to an emergency culvert replacement.



The detour is expected to be in place until early July, weather dependent. A detour is set up from Interstate 94 east to Dickinson, then north on ND 22 to Killdeer and west on ND 200 to U.S. 85.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444





