Judge recommends new courthouse in ‘Mojave/Tehachapi area;’ keeping existing courtrooms in Ridgecrest

Faced with a deadline to keep a new courthouse in eastern Kern County on a list for state capital outlay funding, the presiding judge of Kern County Superior Court has revised the court’s recommendation to the Court Facilities Advisory Committee of the Judicial Council of California. Judge J. Eric Bradshaw’s decision followed three public meetings held the week ending June 2 and additional deliberation of written comments received from community members and the court’s justice partners — the sheriff, district attorney and others.