Nearly 4,000 OC students are set to graduate with State Seal of Civic Engagement

Approved by the state Board of Education in 2020, the seal, which is affixed to student transcripts, diplomas and certifications of completion, indicates that the graduate understands the principles of democracy, the United States Constitution and the California Constitution. In the 2020-21 academic year, the state issued 2,240 Seals of Civic Engagement to Orange County students. That number rose to 3,225 in the 2021-2022 school year.