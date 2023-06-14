LYMBR Expands Its Reach to the Hamptons in Partnership with Project Hamptons
With packages to fit every body and every budget, their revolutionary personalized one-on-one stretching sessions will leave you feeling refreshed, focused, and relaxed. ”BRIDGEHAMPTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LYMBR, the leading provider of personalized assisted stretching services, is delighted to announce its newest location in the Hamptons in collaboration with Project Hamptons. This exciting partnership brings together luxury retail, fitness, and community-focused activities to provide a holistic wellness experience in one stunning space.
— Michael Catalana, Co-Founder of Project Hamptons
Located at 2183 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, the LYMBR studio within Project Hamptons offers clients the opportunity to enjoy highly trained stretch therapists' expertise while staying active and having fun this summer. With a commitment to excellence, the LYMBR team invests countless hours in training to deliver the highest quality assisted stretching services. Each session is tailored to the individual's goals, ensuring a personalized experience that reduces stress, enhances recovery, and improves mobility through the renowned LYMBR Method.
"We are thrilled that LYMBR and their expert team of stretch therapists will be at Project Hamptons all summer," said Michael Catalano, Co-Founder of Project Hamptons. "With packages to fit every body and every budget, their revolutionary personalized one-on-one stretching sessions will leave you feeling refreshed, focused, and relaxed. Only at Project Hamptons can you find this exclusive offering. To book a session, visit www.projecthamptons.com”
The Hamptons location marks a return for LYMBR, allowing them to reconnect with their previous clients while welcoming new individuals seeking the benefits of assisted stretching. Cesar, LYMBR Academy Instructor and NYC Studio Manager, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "Our LYMBR team couldn't be more excited to be back in the Hamptons. We had such amazing relationships with our clients in the past. I'm looking forward to seeing them again and meeting new clients along the way."
LYMBR's collaboration with Project Hamptons is a perfect fit, as both share a dedication to providing an exceptional experience that fosters well-being and connection. Project Hamptons is renowned for its integration of luxury retail, entertainment, and health and wellness within one captivating space, creating a vibrant community centered around holistic lifestyles.
To book a session with LYMBR at Project Hamptons, please visit https://belymbr.com/thehamptons-ny/ or contact Project Hamptons directly at (631) 296-8508. For any additional inquiries, please reach out to Hamptons@belymbr.com.
ABOUT LYMBR:
LYMBR is a leading provider of personalized assisted stretching services, dedicated to helping individuals enhance their well-being, mobility, and recovery. With highly trained stretch therapists and a tailored approach to each session, LYMBR delivers the highest quality assisted stretching experiences. Founded on the LYMBR Stretching Method, the company is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives.
ABOUT PROJECT HAMPTONS:
Project Hamptons is a captivating space in Bridgehampton that brings together luxury retail, entertainment, and health and wellness. With a focus on fostering connection and well-being, Project Hamptons offers a unique experience that combines various facets of a holistic lifestyle.
