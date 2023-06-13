Angels Ink Wine Unveils ‘Fly On’ Music Festival Sweepstakes. Image courtesy of Wente Family Estates.

One lucky winner will win the trip of a lifetime to the 2024 music festival of their choice

LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Angels Ink, the Central Coast Pinot Noir wine label from the Wente Family Estates , the country’s longest, continuously family-owned and operated winery, is pleased to announce the launch of the ‘Fly On’ music festival sweepstakes. The brand is looking to send one lucky winner and a friend to a music festival of their choice in 2024, including flights and accommodations.

“Celebrating music is central to Angels Ink’s philosophy. Our Pinot Noir pairs so perfectly with good music, food, and art,” said Karl Wente, Head Winemaker and Fifth Generation Winegrower for Wente Family Estates. “Angels Ink is excited to provide an opportunity for music fans and wine enthusiasts to attend the music festival of their dreams through our nationwide sweepstakes.”

To enter, Angels Ink fans can either scan in-store QR codes on promotional signage or visit the Angels Ink Music Festival website at https://flyon.angelsinkwines.com/. The total prize package includes two tickets to a 2024 music festival, airfare, and hotel accommodations. See official entry rules at the website. The music festival sweepstakes will run from June 15, 2023 through December 15, 2023 and will be supported by in-store signage, paid and organic social media, influencers, advertising, and marketing.

Angels Ink was inspired by a celebration of individual expression and freedom of spirit. The Angels Ink label reflects the artful approach of the winemaking that goes into it, with a modern, edgy aesthetic. Angels Ink Pinot Noir has a strong connection to music, art, and creativity that has even inspired a Spotify Playlist by singer / songwriter, Ashley Strongman. Angels Ink is nationally distributed and available in most major markets. For more information, please visit angelsinkwines.com.

About Wente Family Estates:

Founded in 1883, Wente Family Estates has been celebrated for its industry-wide contributions to innovation as the longest continuously family-owned and operated winery in the country, now owned and managed by the fourth and fifth generations of the Wente family, with women leading the charge from grape to glass. The winery draws from certified sustainable estate vineyards in the Livermore Valley, San Francisco Bay, and Arroyo Seco, Monterey appellations to create an outstanding array of fine wines distributed in all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide. The Wente Family Estates portfolio includes an array of consumer brands, such as Wente Vineyards, Murrieta’s Well, Angels Ink, Ravel & Stitch, Hayes Ranch and more.

In 2010, Wente Family Estates joined the top 10% of California wineries that meet all three tiers within the Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing codes and designation for both their estate vineyards and winery. In April 2022, the company won the Wine Institute’s California Green Medal Leader Award. This award is given to one winery each year and recognizing leadership in sustainable practices that span both its vineyards and winery as well as the estate’s socially responsible initiatives that benefit its employees and greater community.

Located just east of San Francisco in the historic Livermore Valley, Wente Vineyards – Wente Family Estates’ flagship estate label – is recognized as one of California’s premier wine country destinations, featuring wine tasting, food and wine experiences, outdoor wine & music events, unparalleled wedding venues and The Course at Wente Vineyards, an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Greg Norman.

For more information, visit wentevineyards.com.