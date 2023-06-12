DCFS Welcomes Applicants to On-the-Spot Hiring Event in Bloomington

ILLINOIS, June 12 - Process expedites hiring process for qualified candidates up to 80 percent





Bloomington, Ill. - Today job seekers from central Illinois will participate in the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services' (DCFS) inaugural "On-the-Spot Hiring" event, which connects service-driven professionals with employment opportunities in essential areas of the state's child welfare system.





Thanks to a collaborative effort between Governor JB Pritzker, DCFS and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS), attendees interested in pursuing careers as child welfare specialists, child protection specialists, child welfare trainees and child protection trainees will be able to meet one-on-one with DCFS recruiters to learn more about the agency and the critical roles it is seeking to fill. Qualified candidates who have bachelor's or master's degrees in related human service, education, criminal justice, criminal justice administration or law enforcement may leave the recruiting event with conditional offers of employment. The expedited hiring process used at today's event is a milestone for DCFS, reducing the turnaround time traditionally needed to make an employment offer by 80 percent helping the agency to fill vital public service roles without undue delay.





"Many states across the country are experiencing staffing shortages in critical service areas, including the field of social work. Here at Illinois DCFS, we are celebrating record numbers of social workers who are joining our team," said Governor JB Pritzker. "During the first quarter of 2023, 77 new investigators joined DCFS, bringing the number of employees who have made it their mission to ensure the safety of our state's most vulnerable children to 3,107 - the highest number of staff the department has seen in 15 years."





"Thanks to the support of Governor Pritzker and the General Assembly, DCFS continues to be innovative and find new ways to solve problems while serving our children and families," said DCFS Director Marc D. Smith, one of the agency's longest serving chief executives in institutional history. "This hiring event is an example of how we are trying to think outside the box. Coupled with our commitment to serving children and families and our workplace culture, people want to work at DCFS, and a large percentage of our staff has been here for decades."





DCFS representatives from the Office of Employment Services will speak with more than 100 applicants who have already registered for the event about the specific employment related duties, qualifications and training opportunities associated with open positions before shepherding them through the expedited hiring process. Qualified applicants will receive conditional offers of employment and are expected to receive final offers within four to six weeks, following complete background checks and other pre-employment requirements. Bilingual Spanish-speaking child protection specialists and child welfare specialists remain in high demand.





With renewed support from the governor and increased funding in the FY24 budget that begins on July 1, DCFS plans to increase headcount by 192 employees across the state in a number of positions including legal, human resources and clerical positions. A full list of openings is available online at dcfsjobs.illinois.gov





DCFS employment provides recession-proof opportunities to join a workplace that celebrates service. State employees receive competitive compensation and generous employee benefits, including medical coverage and defined-benefit retirement plans, as well as access to paid holidays, vacation and sick time, bereavement and family medical leave.













About the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Founded in 1964, DCFS is responsible for protecting children from abuse or neglect by responding to reports received by the Child Abuse Hotline at childabuse.illinois.gov (non-emergency situations) or 1-800-25-ABUSE (1-800-252-2873). With the goal of keeping children safe, DCFS strengthens and supports families with a wide range of services. When keeping a child safe means removing them from the home, DCFS makes every effort to reunite them with their family. When the best interest of the child makes this impossible, DCFS is committed to pursuing guardianship or adoption by loving families to provide children with a safe and permanent home. DCFS is also responsible for licensing and monitoring of all Illinois child welfare agencies.