Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology supplier diversity office invites vendors to participate in procurement webinar

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, June 12 - The supplier diversity office at the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) invites vendors to attend a virtual webinar to discuss "Leveraging NIGP (National Institute of Government Purchasing) Codes for Success" on Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. CST.





"DoIT is proud of its Supplier Diversity team, which works tirelessly to make procurement opportunities more inclusive and accessible," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Chief Administrative Officer Albert Coll. "Join us at our upcoming webinar by reserving your slot today to see how you can conduct business with the state."





During this session, current and prospective vendors will learn best practices to maximize the use of NIGP codes to ensure proper notification of procurement opportunities. The session will also include a segment for virtual office hours where a supplier diversity employee will be available to answer questions specific to DoIT supplier diversity and procurement.





Interested participants can reserve their spot by registering here . The webinar will be delivered via Cisco Webex. Upon registering, participants will be emailed a calendar invites and login instructions. If you require reasonable accommodations for this webinar, please direct your request to DoIT.Communications@illinois.gov.





DoIT is committed to promoting a diverse and inclusive business environment for all BEP vendors and contractors and will periodically host informative webinars. Through this webinar series,





DoIT aims to create opportunities for businesses to enhance their IT credentials and expand their capacity, ultimately leading to increased revenue and growth.





This series occurs periodically on the third Wednesday of the month and features guest presenters in the supplier diversity or procurement space.