Dutch emergency equipment on its way to flooded regions in Ukraine

NETHERLANDS, June 12 - News item | 12-06-2023 | 20:06

Fifteen trucks filled with emergency equipment have departed the Netherlands this afternoon and are on their way to provide relief to the region in Ukraine that has been heavily affected by floods as a result of the destruction of the Kachovka dam.

Last Thursday, Liesje Schreinemacher (Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Coordination) announced that the Netherlands will assist Ukraine by means of emergency equipment. Since her announcement, the amount of assistance has been increased. Dutch water authorities are providing 40 boats, 75 water pumps, 20 lifebuoys, 370 life jackets and 120 waders. This contribution is being done in cooperation with the Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution (Koninklijke Nederlandse Redding Maatschappij). The Royal Lifesaving Federation of The Netherlands (Reddingsbrigade Nederland) is providing 22 life boats.

All the equipment has been collected in a depot of the Ministry of Defense in Vriezenveen (Overijssel). From there, fifteen trucks - containing the first part of the goods - have left for Ukraine today. The transport is being financed, in part, by the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM). The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the efforts on behalf of the Netherlands. 

