Highway 4 remains closed at Cameron Lake Bluffs with a detour in place for commercial vehicles and people who must travel.

Assessments are underway to monitor the danger of falling trees and debris on the highway and to assess slope conditions. There is no estimate regarding timing for the reopening of Highway 4.

The highway has been closed since June 6, 2023, to keep travellers safe and support crews in fighting the Cameron Lake Bluffs wildfire. An update about the condition of the highway is expected on June 13, 2023.

Daily scheduled convoys continue along the detour route for commercial vehicles carrying essential goods and services. Checkpoints are in place along the detour route to provide information for essential travellers. For a map of checkpoints, visit: https://www.tranbc.ca/current-travel-advisories

Drivers are reminded to respect the direction of traffic-control personnel in the area.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca/

Images from Highway 4 and the detour route can be found at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/tranbc/albums/72177720308899528/with/52962540906/