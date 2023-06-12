FW: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person****UPDATE****

Sara Buckley was located safe, earlier today.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A4004360

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jonathan Duncan

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1815 hours Sunday, June 11, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Winn High Dr., Danville, VT

MISSING PERSON: Sara Buckley

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance locating 24 year old Sara Buckley, who absconded from her supervised housing in Danville at approximately 1815 hours. Buckley is a vulnerable adult and there is concern for her wellbeing. She is believed to be with Adrian Vaut, and they were last seen at Shaws in Colchester at approximately 2048 hours on 06/11/2023. Buckley originally left her residence on foot, but was picked up by Vaut and another individual. They may be operating a black 2014 Volkswagen Passat, but it has not been confirmed. Buckley is described as being 5’04” and weighing 250 pounds. Buckley was last seen wearing a sleeveless black knee length dress and pick flip flops. Pictures of Vaut and Buckley are attached.

Police ask anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.