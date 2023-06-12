Early Childhood C.O.A.C.H. Opportunity

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Early Learning Team is excited to announce a new opportunity for Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers to network during the 2023-2024 school year.
Continued Outreach to Assist ChildHood (C.O.A.C.H.) Educators will meet with Early Learning Team members once a month to discuss topics related to research-based high-quality early childhood classrooms, Pre-K through Kindergarten.
Who might be interested in attending?
The focus audience for this training is educators who are new to the early childhood field in pre-k and K classrooms. This might include teachers, ed techs, assistant teachers, and childcare providers. Additionally, those who may have shifted into Pre-K and Kindergarten classrooms from older grades could benefit.
When will C.O.A.C.H. Educators meet?
Virtual kickoff meeting on August 24th from 3:30-4:30 PM
Virtual one-hour meetings on the second Thursday of each month from 3:30-4:30 PM
- September 14, 2023
- October 12, 2023
- November 9, 2023
- December 14, 2023
- January 11, 2024
- February 8, 2024
- March 14, 2024
- April 11, 2024
- May 9, 2024
Possible discussion topics
- Implementing play strategies and interdisciplinary instruction
- Formative assessments
- Classroom environments
- Multi-Tiered Systems of Support
- Student inclusion
- Building relationships with students
- Family engagement
- And more….
How can you sign up?
Complete this registration form by August 17, 2023.
Additional questions can be directed to Early Childhood Specialist, nicole.madore@maine.gov