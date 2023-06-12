Early Childhood C.O.A.C.H. Opportunity

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Early Learning Team is excited to announce a new opportunity for Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers to network during the 2023-2024 school year.

Continued Outreach to Assist ChildHood (C.O.A.C.H.) Educators will meet with Early Learning Team members once a month to discuss topics related to research-based high-quality early childhood classrooms, Pre-K through Kindergarten.

Who might be interested in attending?

The focus audience for this training is educators who are new to the early childhood field in pre-k and K classrooms. This might include teachers, ed techs, assistant teachers, and childcare providers. Additionally, those who may have shifted into Pre-K and Kindergarten classrooms from older grades could benefit.

When will C.O.A.C.H. Educators meet?

Virtual kickoff meeting on August 24th from 3:30-4:30 PM

Virtual one-hour meetings on the second Thursday of each month from 3:30-4:30 PM

September 14, 2023

October 12, 2023

November 9, 2023

December 14, 2023

January 11, 2024

February 8, 2024

March 14, 2024

April 11, 2024

May 9, 2024

Possible discussion topics

Implementing play strategies and interdisciplinary instruction

Formative assessments

Classroom environments

Multi-Tiered Systems of Support

Student inclusion

Building relationships with students

Family engagement

And more….

How can you sign up?

Complete this registration form by August 17, 2023.

Additional questions can be directed to Early Childhood Specialist, nicole.madore@maine.gov