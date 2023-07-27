New Book Employs Fun Way to Teach Children About Setting Boundaries
BOUNDARIES BY MILLIE by Jo Smoak
’No’ is good to say, for example, when a stranger asks you to do something that is unwise to do. You can say, 'no, thank you.’”UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What can young children learn from a donkey? Boundaries are limits that we each possess. They can be expressed in different ways. Children author Jo Smoak thinks that having and establishing boundaries with others is important and shares how boundaries are created in her delightful new book BOUNDARIES BY MILLIE.
— Millie
BOUNDARIES BY MILLIE takes readers through the day-to-day life of a real donkey, Millie, with some funny twists. How do you think that a donkey would communicate boundaries? Certainly, it’s important that children understand that “no” means “no,” and it’s important to understand when it is okay -- and sometimes even very necessary – to say no. And “no” is not to imply that one is not loved.
Here's how Millie imparts some of her wisdom: “’No’ is good to say, for example, when a stranger asks you to do something that is unwise to do. You can say, 'no, thank you.’ Someone may need to tell you ‘no’ if you ask to stay up late, but you really need to go to sleep.”
The book draws upon fun characters and attractive images to make it relatable and engaging to children. The book serves as a nice tool to help parents and teachers instill the concept of setting boundaries into its young target audience, who, at early ages, might have trouble grasping this idea.
There are other valuable lessons in this fun, yet meaningful, story about setting healthy boundaries.
BOUNDARIES BY MILLIE is available on Barnes and Noble and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
For more info, visit https://josmoak.com.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jo Smoak is an avid crafter and animal lover. She enjoys the outdoors, being with her dogs, and spending time with children. She thinks that having and establishing boundaries with others is important and shares how boundaries are created in her book, Boundaries with Millie.
