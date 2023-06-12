Submit Release
Governor Ivey Signs House Bill 342, Expanding Alternative Certification Pathways for New Alabama Teachers

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed House Bill 342, which expands access to high-quality alternative certification pathways for new Alabama teachers in order to address ongoing teacher shortages.

Upon signing this legislation, Governor Ivey issued the following statement:

“As Alabama continues to face teacher shortages, particularly in math and science, efforts are being undertaken to fill vacancies in those positions with qualified persons with academic experience outside the teaching profession. One such approach, HB 342, expands access to high-quality alternative certification pathways for new teachers that comply with rigorous standards, while also maintaining the professionalism and quality of the teaching profession.” – Governor Kay Ivey

