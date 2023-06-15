WordPress PaaS Provider, Convesio, Achieves Significant Cloud Advantages Moving to OpenMetal On-Demand Private Cloud
Moving from public clouds to hosted private cloud gives Convesio more control over operations and reduces their cloud costs more than 50%.
With OpenMetal, we found a true partner, we gained more control over the performance of our clouds, and we have significantly reduced our costs.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenMetal, a leading provider of open source cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions, announces the release of a new customer success story featuring Convesio, the first self-healing, autoscaling, platform-as-a-service for creating and managing WordPress websites.
— Tom Fanelli, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Convesio
Frustrated by the inability to customize their public cloud clusters or get personalized support from their public providers, Convesio set out to find a true cloud partner to help them drive innovation in the WordPress space.
The success story outlines the journey that Convesio took with OpenMetal to get root access control and customization of their infrastructure to drive performance, operational efficiencies and cost savings of more than 50% over their public cloud clusters.
“With OpenMetal, we found a true partner, we gained more control over the performance of our clouds, and we have significantly reduced our costs,” stated Tom Fanelli, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Convesio. "These three things make this relationship something I would say yes to a hundred times over.”
With its origins rooted from InMotion Hosting, the OpenMetal Engineering team already knew the WordPress space intimately. This allowed them to quickly understand the nuances of Convesio’s challenges and arrive at potential solutions.
Working closely with the OpenMetal Cloud Engineers, Convesio deployed a single-tenant Cloud Core, comprising three bare metal servers, compute, and Ceph storage resources. An additional two XL bare metal servers were added to support five worker VMs, with one VM per server. This is all built upon the powerful OpenStack platform, offering additional open source advantages.
“We knew we had to empower Convesio with greater ownership, control, and customization of their operation efficiencies,” stated Yuriy Shyyan, Technical Product Owner at OpenMetal. “But when they saw the actual power they had by leveraging the full density of the hardware, a lightbulb went off for them. It changed their entire perspective on how to evaluate their cloud investments.”
This footprint gives Convesio the flexibility to support multiple cloud clusters on their OpenMetal deployment and fully utilize the resources of its hardware rather than purchase individual public cloud clusters. This significantly reduces cloud waste and allows Convesio to host six or more clusters on each OpenMetal footprint for less than the cost of purchasing three clusters on public clouds.
Additionally, as a single-tenant environment, it inherently provides greater security and allows Convesio to take control over their cloud. Convesio now has the ability to customize the configuration settings of their infrastructure to optimize performance without the responsibility to manage the physical hardware. It is still a cloud. It is just their cloud.
Read the full customer story and learn more.
About OpenMetal
OpenMetal is an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) company delivering cloud and cloud-based technology services that enable easy use of complex open source options to provide greater performance, productivity, and profitability for companies of all sizes. As a strategic member of the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF), OpenMetal is committed to empowering individuals – by themselves or within teams – to meaningfully contribute to the larger open source community to foster innovation that benefits all.
