OpenMetal On-Demand Private Cloud Wins 2023 CloudX Award in the Cloud Infrastructure Category
OpenMetal to attend DeveloperWeek CloudX 2023 and accept 2023 CloudX Award in the Cloud Infrastructure Category.
OpenMetal, a leading provider of open source cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions, announced that its On-Demand Private Cloud has won a 2023 CloudX Award in the Cloud Infrastructure category.
— Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork
The CloudX Awards are the definitive annual awards for the cloud industry recognizing outstanding innovation in cloud technologies, products and services across 15+ categories.
OpenMetal On-Demand Private Clouds fuse the best capabilities of traditional public cloud, private cloud, and bare metal, into an on-demand, hosted private cloud platform. OpenMetal On-Demand Private Clouds start with a cloud core of three dedicated servers with cloud resources, built on top of OpenStack, that can be deployed in 45 seconds or less.
“Cloud computing tools and technology product solutions allow for greater flexibility and scalability in the massive shift to the cloud that continues to accelerate year over year. OpenMetal’s win here in 2023 is evidence of their leading role in the ever-expanding cloud market,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, host of DeveloperWeek CloudX and the 2023 CloudX Awards.
Award winners were selected from the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Cloud Advisory Board, based on criteria including: technical innovation; attracting notable attention and awareness in the cloud computing industry; and general regard and use by the cloud & IT ecosystem and communities.
OpenMetal will be presented its CloudX Award during DeveloperWeek CloudX 2023 (Aug 15-16, San Mateo CA & Aug 22-23, live online), the premier international cloud computing & infrastructure conference.
