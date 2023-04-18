OpenMetal Officially Launches On-Demand OpenStack Cloud Service Operations in Europe with Amsterdam Data Center

OpenMetal announced that its data center footprint in Amsterdam is now operational and has officially begun deploying On-Demand OpenStack Cloud Services.
...with OpenStack being so widely accepted in this market, we are proud to now be more immersed in that community of OpenStack providers to support and contribute to their open source initiatives.”
— Todd Robinson, President of OpenMetal
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenMetal, a leading provider of open source cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions, announced that its European data center footprint in Amsterdam is now operational and has officially begun deploying On-Demand OpenStack cloud services.
OpenMetal has been disrupting the conventional cloud landscape with on-demand clouds that combine the best of traditional public cloud, private cloud, and bare metal fused into an open-source platform. These OpenMetal On-Demand Clouds deliver a cloud-native private cloud model, built on Openstack, that can be deployed in 45 seconds or less and be scaled like public clouds. This has given the market easier access to OpenStack and additional cloud alternative choices.
The service availability of this location offers OpenMetal customers a strong foundation to either establish or expand their own services into the OpenStack providers market in Europe. The technical and security specifications of this facility make it an ideal choice for financial services technology, software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers, or any organizations that have high security and service availability requirements. These specifications for this facility include:
- Connectivity to 9 unique network service providers, cloud on-ramps, and a growing community of service providers.
- Complete redundancy, as well as financial grade standard and incremental multi-tier security measures.
- Certification and compliance with SSAE 18/ ISAE 3402 SOC 1 Type 2, SSAE 18/ ISAE 300 SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS 3.2.1 standards.
“Since our launch of our OpenMetal platform, we have seen an explosion of interest from organizations across both Europe and Asia," stated Todd Robinson, the President of OpenMetal. “While we have a lot more ground to cover, literally and figuratively, we are excited to see our efforts in Europe come to fruition. And with OpenStack being so widely accepted in this market, we are proud to now be more immersed in that community of OpenStack providers to support and contribute to their open source initiatives.”
The European market has more than 3 million contributing open source developers, with the Netherlands among the fastest growing. This new expansion strengthens the ability for OpenMetal to act on its mission to make complex open source systems like OpenStack more easily accessible, expanding the open source user base, and driving more cloud choice for the market overall.
About OpenMetal
OpenMetal is a leading provider of open source cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions. By combining the strengths of traditional public cloud, private cloud, and bare metal fused into an alternative cloud platform (powered by OpenStack and Ceph), OpenMetal eases accessibility to highly complex open source systems and allows companies of all sizes to realize new opportunities in performance, productivity, and profitability. A strategic member of the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF), OpenMetal is committed to empowering individuals – by themselves or within teams – to meaningfully contribute to the larger open source community to foster innovation that benefits all. Visit our website at https://openmetal.io/
