Investor Alert: Fxeasyexchange, JPCrypto, and GSPartners

CANADA, June 12 - Released on June 12, 2023

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of multiple online entities and aliases: Fxeasyexchange, JPCrypto and a representative using the alias "Nick Rossi," and GSPartners.

"The increased frequency of unregistered entities offering investment opportunities is a reminder for all Saskatchewan residents to be cautious," Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "Always verify a company is registered to help protect yourself from fraudulent investment opportunities."

The online entity Fxeasyexchange claims to offer Saskatchewan residents an opportunity to invest in stocks, forex, and commodities through the online website www fxeasyexchange com.

The online entity JPCrypto and a representative using the alias "Nick Rossi" claims to offer Saskatchewan residents an opportunity to invest in cryptocurrencies, forex, and contracts for differences through the website jpcrypto io.

The online entity GSPartners claims to offer Saskatchewan residents an opportunity to invest in cryptoassets through the online website www gspartners global.

All of the URLs have been manually altered so as not to be interactive.

None of the listed entities or aliases are registered to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with these entities, aliases, or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988 and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

For more information, contact:

Margherita Vittorelli

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority

Regina

Phone: 306-798-4160

Email: margherita.vittorelli2@gov.sk.ca