Sask Parks Opens Adaptive Trail at Wascana Trails

CANADA, June 12 - Released on June 12, 2023

On June 11, Saskatchewan Provincial Parks officially opened a new adaptive trail at the Wascana Valley Natural Area Recreation Site, locally known as Wascana Trails.

"Our recreation sites and provincial parks connect people to the outdoors, provide opportunities to be active, and best of all, give people time to relax and disconnect from the everyday," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "The Wildflower Trail is a great example of the incredible sites we are fortunate to have in Saskatchewan."

The Wildflower Trail was unveiled during Wascana Trails Rec Site Rendezvous, hosted by Sask Parks on June 11. The wide, hard-packed trail has a low grade to provide an inclusive trail experience for a large variety of users. It was created in partnership with the Saskatchewan Trails Association and the Trans Canada Trail Association and improves accessibility for all users, regardless of ability, age or mobility.

In addition, the recreation site has upgraded trailheads and signage, along with a bicycle repair station and trail map.

The Wascana Trails Rec Site Rendezvous was open to the public and included fun, community-focused trail activities, including hiking, cycling, trail running and nature observation presented by numerous local clubs, businesses and non-profit organizations.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Sarah Pilon

Regina

Phone: 306-533-4139

Email: sarah.pilon@gov.sk.ca

Maryann Anderson

Regina

Phone: 306-533-5535

Email: maryann.anderson@gov.sk.ca