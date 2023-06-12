Brownville Elementary Schools Holds Career Day for Students

Brownville Elementary held its 2023 Career Day recently. The day was a huge success with many presenters who came to work with the students all day.

There were six rotating groups in the morning with Zachary Monroe and Lincoln Mazzei from the Maine Forest Service presenting information about the helicopter rescue. Mr. Mazzei landed his helicopter in the backfield while the whole school watched.

Students also had the opportunity to participate in a demonstration with Tina Turcotte and Melissa Brown from Maine Search and Rescue Dog (MESARD), who showed students how their dogs find lost people by using scent. A student from each group was found by the dogs.

Matt Grant and Sean Hashey from Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern CPKC taught the students about railroad safety and the dangers of being on railroad tracks. Martina Coburn from Best Western talked with students about hospitality and they had the opportunity to make a towel animal. In addition, Jaime McCleary taught children about cosmetology, and Debbie Hamilton from AE Robinson helped children learn about the different jobs in the store and they even got to make pizzas together.

The afternoon portion of the day included Brownville Fire Department and EMR. Alicia Harmon and Jessica Wyman demonstrated their equipment and what all the pieces mean while Chief Shawn Mitchell, Kevin Black, and Richard Wyman gave each student a chance to try out their aim with the fire hose. Then Melissa Brown and Martina Coburn demonstrated how oximeters work, giving students the chance to listen to their heart with stethoscopes and looked at other medical equipment.

The day ended in the gym with pizza that the students made earlier with Debbie from AE Robinson.

The school extends a huge thank you to third-grade teacher Miss Crystal Cail for organizing the day, to Debbie Hamilton from AE Robinson in Brownville for donating the pizzas, to all of the community members who came to share their occupations with students that day and everyone else who made such a special day possible for the students!

This story was submitted by Carol Smith from Brownville Community School as part of the Maine Schools Sharing success Campaign. To submit a story or an idea, email Rachel Paling, Maine DOE Communications and Outreach Manager at rachel.paling@maine.gov.