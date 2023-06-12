Composer Steve McAllister To Release New Album “I hope you are okay.” July 1, 2023
Featuring Members of XTC, Zappa, Leonard Cohen and Robert PlantASHEVILLE, NC, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Composer Steve McAllister is releasing his new album “I hope you are okay.” featuring members of XTC, Zappa, Leonard Cohen and Robert Plant on July 1, 2023. Ten songs, recorded primarily during COVID with everyone working from home, featuring amazing, stellar players.
Says Steve, “It was a fun process: I’d write a song and form, send it to the drummer. It’d come back to me, I’d make a few additions then send it to Mike or Dave. Back it’d come, more tweaks, then on to the next person. Finally, off to the mixer. Then we’d go ‘round with the next one. Despite it being recorded in California, Arizona, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Texas, and England, it sounds like a band in a room.”
Featuring:
Rafael Bernardo Gayol (Leonard Cohen, A-ha, Robbie Robertson) - Drums
Mike Keneally (Frank Zappa, Steve Vai) - Guitars
Dave Gregory (XTC, Peter Gabriel) - Guitars
Dana Colley (Morphine) - Saxes
Dony Wynn (Robert Palmer, Robert Plant) - Additional Drums
“Wonderfully intelligent melodicism is Steve McAllister’s stock in trade. The world will always need songwriting as good as Steve’s, and his unerring instincts for finding the right players to embellish his instantly catchy, sardonically witty tunes makes his music an utter pleasure.” – Mike Keneally
Says Steve, “I’ve been a musician my whole life. I’ve composed film scores, written jingles, dabbled with game music, performed with an orchestra, toured in a van, and composed a few hundred works for an enormous variety of clients.”
In-between drawing maps of places that don’t exist and trying to learn Portuguese, Steve McAllister has had a bizarre and entirely unique relationship with songwriting. He wrote the conference music for the World Economic Forum for some years. Those globalist’s ears were feasting on his music and didn’t even know it. At least two members of the RnR HOF have played on his records, and at least one sitting President has listened (in addition to a Texas Governor). Music for commercials and film work. A ballet.
Slipping through the cracks were day-jobs, tangents, asides, and about 15 albums worth of songs, as either leader or co-leader. Plus assorted singles, EPs, and such. Slippery things, songs. Along the way he’s hidden behind a variety of alibis, aliases, band names, pseudonyms, and nom de plumes. So many, it’s hard to keep track.
This is his first album under his own name.
To purchase:
https://stevemcallister.bandcamp.com/album/i-hope-you-are-okay
Also Apple Music, Spotify, etc.
For more information:
www.stevemcallistermusic.com
www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008702520228
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/SteveMcAllisterMusic
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com