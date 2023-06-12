DHEC and Community Partners Host Educational Data Walk About Alarming Local Trends

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 12, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 13, the Lake City/Lower Florence Coalition, a partnership between the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Pee Dee Region, HopeHealth, Florence School District 3, Main Street Elementary and Circle Park Behavioral Health Services, will be hosting its first Data Walk at the Main Street Elementary School Gymnasium from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

During the event, DHEC-Pee Dee Region and community partners will be presenting public health-related information to the community. Topics to be discussed include access to care, injury and violence prevention, maternal and infant health, and housing and transportation.

The data walk is an opportunity for participants to gather and review critically important Florence County statistical data about the social determinants of health, their impacts at the local level and to collaborate as groups to discuss opportunities to improve the policies and systems that affect our communities. This particular data walk is also an opportunity to network with community partners and learn more about the new Lake City/Lower Florence Coalition.

Previous data walks in the region were held in Williamsburg, Darlington and Horry Counties.

The Pee Dee Region looks forward to this collaboration with community partners to help improve the health of our region.

For more information about the Florence data walk, please contact Kiara Lint, community health educator for DHEC’s Pee Dee Region, at lintkn@dhec.sc.gov or at 843-238-7100. The Main Street Elementary School gymnasium is located at 318 W. Main Street in Lake City.