Author Allison G. Smith to Release Debut Romance Novel
Smith’s, The New Tenant, is a timeless love story.
Angela usually makes sure that she has left the table by the time Jack finishes his meal. This evening, she hasn’t done that. ”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Angela Wilcox was once the socialite wife of a multi-millionaire, but now finds herself a penniless fifty-something widow residing in a dilapidated boarding house on the outskirts of the city. She spends her days attempting to recover some part of her former life: to be productive, to be relevant, to matter again.
— Allison G. Smith
One morning Angela encounters an enigmatic new tenant, Jack Ford. Her first impression is repulsion due to his boisterous, presumptuous, almost intrusive nature. She wonders: where did he come from and what is he doing here, of all places? Over time, she grows to admire Jack's outgoing nature and his appreciation for simple pleasures. Eventually, she finds herself opening a part of herself long closed and comes to depend on him... Until she discovers what she believes to be his real reason for staying at this house.
Written in poignant and absorbing prose, the slow burn between Angela and Jack is a masterfully crafted love story. Smith has beautifully captured the budding romance between two middle aged people with young hearts.
Excerpt from the book:
“Next morning, Angela wakes with an unusual feeling. It takes her a moment to recognize it. It’s optimism. She’s had it before, but not for quite a while. It’s still cautious, but unquestionably there. She slips out of bed and peers through the window. The sun is shining, there’s a slight breeze, it looks like a perfect day.”
The New Tenant by Allison G. Smith is published by Muse Literary and will be released on Wednesday June 21, 2023.
Camille Brown
Red Clover Digital
camille@redcloverdigital.com