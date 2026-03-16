Beloved Traveling Pup Returns in Poppy’s Egyptian Adventure, the Second Book in E.J. Stelter’s Children’s Series

Poppy's Egyptian Adventure

A Heartwarming Picture Book Adventure Along the River Nile

Poppy’s Egyptian Adventure captures the joy of discovery through a child’s eyes. It’s a story that reminds young readers that kindness, curiosity, and courage can take them anywhere in the world.” — Gordon McClellan, Founder & Publisher, DartFrog Books

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author E.J. Stelter invites young readers on another unforgettable journey with the release of Poppy’s Egyptian Adventure: Cruising up the Nile , the second book in the delightful “Poppy’s Adventure” series. Filled with warmth, curiosity, and life lessons, the story follows Poppy, a kind-hearted pup whose dream of traveling the world continues to inspire children to embrace compassion, courage, and friendship.In this new adventure, Poppy returns home after her travels to France (book 1) with a special postcard for her little brother. As he reads it, his tail begins to wag with excitement—his dream of traveling the world with his big sister is about to come true.Together the two pups set off for Egypt, cruising along the majestic River Nile. Along the way they meet unexpected friends and discover the joy of exploring new places together. Through their journey, young readers learn the importance of kindness, courage, friendship, and the power of using their “Good Listening Ears.”Poppy’s Egyptian Adventure continues the spirit of wonder introduced in the series’ debut title, Poppy’s First Adventure, which was named a Finalist in the National Indie Excellence Awards.The first book in the series received enthusiastic praise from reviewers:“Poppy’s First Adventure’s winning sense of positivity and discovery makes it a top recommendation for picture book libraries seeking memorable and lasting acquisitions, and for read-aloud adults seeking to pair wonder and discovery with important life lessons.”— Midwest Book Review“A delightful rhyming tale about courage, compassion and a puppy who loves to explore and travel the world.”— The.Book.Nerd.Fox"Wonderful story..."— PurrfectPages"The perfect book for dog lovers and kiddos with the travel bug!"— JoannasBookShelf"Poppy’s First Adventure is a fabulous one!"— AudreyOaksReadsEverything"This book literally made me want to grab my passport and grab a flight to Paris...an adorable story."— Reading_with_Nicole companion coloring book to Poppy's Egyptian Adventure allows children to bring Poppy’s adventures along the Nile to life with their own creativity. A coloring book for Poppy's First Adventure is also available.About the Author:E.J. Stelter is a lifelong educator and world traveler who studied at the Sorbonne University in Paris and speaks fluent French. A longtime French teacher, she has dedicated her career to inspiring curiosity and cultural appreciation in children. Stelter lives in the Chicago area with her husband Bill and their two beloved pups, Papillion and Oiseau—who, she jokes, also happen to speak French. Through the Poppy’s Adventures series, she hopes to encourage young readers to discover the beauty of the world and the importance of kindness wherever they go.With its charming characters, engaging storytelling, and uplifting themes, Poppy’s Egyptian Adventure: Cruising up the Nile continues a series designed to spark imagination and inspire young readers to explore the world with open hearts.Book Details:Poppy’s Egyptian Adventure: Cruising up the NileBy E.J. StelterChildren’s Picture BookPublisher: DartFrog BooksHardcover ISBN: 978-1-965253-58-8Paperback ISBN: 978-1-965253-59-5Ebook ISBN: 978-1-965253-60-1Library of Congress Control Number: 2025913726Available wherever books are sold.

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