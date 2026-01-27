DartFrog Books Launches True Origin™ to Establish Independent Proof of Authorship in the Age of AI

True Origin™ by DartFrog

True Origin™ provides authors with independent, verifiable documentation showing when their work existed—before it’s shared, reused, or processed by AI systems.

Rather than suggesting authors can keep their work out of AI systems entirely—which is unrealistic—we believe the responsible solution is clear, independent documentation of authorship and origin.” — Gordon McClellan, DartFrog Founder

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DartFrog Books today announced the launch of True Origin™ , an independent authorship and provenance registration system designed to help authors establish verifiable proof of authorship and date of existence in an increasingly AI-driven publishing environment.In today’s digital landscape, written work can be copied, reused, indexed, or ingested by automated systems without an author’s knowledge or consent. As artificial intelligence and large-scale content platforms become unavoidable components of modern publishing, clearly documenting authorship and timing has become more important than ever.True Origin™ creates a permanent, independent record of a manuscript’s existence by generating a unique cryptographic fingerprint of the work and anchoring its timestamp to the blockchain. The system does not store, copy, or expose manuscript text. Instead, it records verifiable proof that a work existed at a specific point in time, creating clear documentation of authorship and provenance.Authors published through DartFrog Books receive a Verified Authorship & Provenance Certificate, documenting the timestamped registration of their work for their personal records. The associated blockchain verification link remains independently verifiable over time.“Rather than suggesting authors can keep their work out of AI systems entirely—which is unrealistic—we believe the responsible solution is clear documentation of authorship and origin,” said Gordon McClellan, Founder and CEO of DartFrog Books. “True Origin is about protection through documentation, not restriction.”True Origin™ is included at no additional cost as part of DartFrog Books’ standard publishing program and requires no technical steps from the author. The registration process is handled internally, allowing authors to focus on their writing while knowing their authorship is clearly documented.When combined with traditional copyright protection established at publication, True Origin™ strengthens an author’s ability to demonstrate ownership, priority, and provenance—now and in the future—regardless of how publishing platforms and AI technologies evolve.With the introduction of True Origin™, DartFrog Books positions itself as a leader in responsible authorship documentation, setting a higher standard for transparency, trust, and long-term stewardship in modern publishing.About DartFrog BooksDartFrog Books is an independent, author-first publisher committed to transparency, editorial integrity, and ethical technology adoption. The company partners with authors to bring meaningful stories to readers while prioritizing long-term trust, creative ownership, and responsible publishing practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.