DartFrog Books Releases Eight Septembers: A Woman on Wall Street From 9/11 to Lehman by Jane Buyers

Eight Septembers

A gripping Wall Street memoir from a senior banker at the center of 9/11 and the 2008 financial crisis.

Buyers’s debut delivers an unflinching look at two decades that reshaped both American finance and her own life.” — BookLife

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DartFrog Books announces the release of Eight Septembers: A Woman on Wall Street From 9/11 to Lehman by Jane Buyers , a former managing director and senior banker at J.P. Morgan Chase. This powerful memoir begins with the September 11 attacks and the intense struggle to keep the American banking system functioning in the aftermath of unthinkable destruction and loss. Pressure mounts in Buyers’ professional and personal lives over the next seven years, culminating in the moment she is tasked with making J.P. Morgan’s margin call that triggers the demise of Lehman Brothers and the beginning of the Great Recession.Set against the turbulent backdrop of Wall Street in the 2000s, Eight Septembers follows Buyers as she navigates unprecedented events in the global banking industry while also functioning as part of the “sandwich generation” of women caring for both young children and aging parents. With candor and introspection, Buyers confronts her own ideas of what success looks like, the contradictions of ambition, and what it truly means to be resilient.“Filled with explanations and insights that require no prior Wall Street expertise… Eight Septembers is a force to be reckoned with.” — Midwest Book Review“Jane Buyers offers something rare: an insider’s view of Wall Street’s most consequential decade told with raw honesty and emotional clarity,” said Gordon McClellan, founder of DartFrog Books. “Her story brings readers inside the decisions that shaped modern finance while illuminating the personal cost of leadership under extreme pressure. It’s exactly the kind of intelligent, deeply human narrative DartFrog is proud to publish.”Eight Septembers is available globally , wherever books are sold.About the AuthorJane Buyers is a former managing director and senior banker with J.P. Morgan Chase. In 2025 she was named an honorary trustee of Simmons University. She has served on the boards of the Collegiate Church, the Center for Hearing and Communication, the Robert Toigo Foundation, and C. Brewer & Co., Ltd. Buyers lives in Florida with her husband; together they have five children and five grandchildren.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.