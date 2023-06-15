Absolutely – only with igaging and KBC Tools & Machinery’s offering of DRO’s with absolute encoders.
Are you absolutely going to machine with accuracy and igaging’s absolute EZ-View DRP Plus Digital Scales or just keep incrementally improving what you are already doing?”STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KBC Tools & Machinery is proud to offer Digital Read Outs (DRO’s) with absolute encoders from igaging that allow you to read the position where you stop machining even when you turn the power off for the night or lose power during a storm or electrical shut off. No more going back to a zero reading, no matter where you are in your machining path.
It seems like a no brainer that rather than use the old incremental style of digital read outs available for years, machinists and tool and die makers would choose the absolute style of encoders from igaging and Mitutoyo to get the job done. With an incremental DRO when you turn the power off for the night or lose power during a storm or electrical shut off your readings reset to zero wherever you are in your machining path. That’s like following directions on a paper map to drive 135 miles to your destination, driving 113 miles, and your map flies out the window…and you are in the middle of nowhere without any phone reception. Isn’t it better to always know where you are, especially when you’re doing precision machining work? Work that often is accurate to .0005”/.01mm?
One of the first serious upgrades to any machine in the shop is a DRO, and traditionally costs and installation were just too much for everything but a production machine. The solution is Igaging EZ-View DRO Plus Digital Scales with Remote Readouts for horizontal or vertical measurements, with absolute encoders, are available with measurable ranges of 0-6”/150mm, 0-12”/300mm, 0-24”/600mm, 0-36”/900mm from KBC Tools & Machinery. They have a resolution of .0005”/.01mm/1/128”. Igaging EZ-View DRO Plus Digital Scales with Remote Readout Kits come complete with on/off button, present button, hold button, origin button, a 76” remote cable length, mounting brackets, 3V CR2032 battery,and an articulating arm to allow for stacking multiple displays. The 6 key LCD display units come with magnetic strips to allow for quick and magnetic attachment to steel surfaces. The EZ-View DRO has SPC/USB data output, and can easily be attached by an SPC/USB cable data kit or a wireless data kit, (available as optional accessories), to your computer to log your output without antiquated paper based log books. An AC power supply is also available as an optional accessory.
The igaging EZ-View DRO Plus Digital Scales with Remote Readout Kits and absolute encoders start at $81.90 US ($126.95 CDN) for a 6" from KBC. At these prices, having a DRO on all of your machines in the shop or in your home shop is an affordable reality. What will you find to measure next?
At these prices we anticipate drill presses, smaller mills, lathes, and even quality control departments being fitted with these units to improve work and quality in every shop.
So, the question is, “Are you absolutely going to machine with accuracy and igaging’s absolute EZ-View DRP Plus Digital Scales or just keep incrementally improving what you are already doing?”
KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!
